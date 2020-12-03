EastEnders spoilers reveal Katy will try to split up Mick and Linda Carter but will she succeed?

The one-time rock-solid couple have been struggling now for months and Mick has pushed Linda into the arms of Max Branning.

What Linda doesn’t know is Mick is tortured by resurfaced memories of child abuse when he was in care.

His abuser Katy Lewis is trying to gaslight him, claiming nothing sexual ever happened between them.

But Mick isn’t so sure and is grappling with that confusion alone.

Max has become a rock for Linda of late (Credit: BBC)

Linda and Max caught out

In upcoming scenes, sister Tina spots Max and Linda share a moment that screams intimacy.

Shocked, she tells Mick what she’s seen, but she gets an ever bigger surprise when he doesn’t seem bothered and clearly already knew.

Mick decides to go and speak to Linda but Katy intercepts him and suggests they go for a drink.

Mick confides in Katy about what’s been going on with Linda, and she wastes no time telling him his marriage isn’t worth saving.

Katy Lewis knows how to play Mick like a fiddle (Credit: BBC)

Does Katy Lewis want Mick Carter for herself?

Katy turned up in Walford last month after her daughter told her she thought Mick was her dad.

This would have meant that Katy was having sex with Mick when he was just 12 years old.

Katy told Mick that he was confused and that he was screwed up by the way mother Shirley abandoned him.

But could she still have an interest in Mick or does she want Linda out of the way because she enjoys having control over him?

Will EastEnders couple Mick and Linda split up? (Credit: BBC)

Mick Carter abuse storyline

When EastEnders announced the traumatic storyline, Executive Producer Jon Sen said: “Viewers have always been aware that Mick spent many years in care, which has been the cause of his fractured relationship with Shirley.

“But now the audience will discover just why Mick’s childhood has been so traumatic.

“This storyline will see Mick having to confront the demons of his past, something he has desperately tried to avoid for many years and face up to the realisation that he experienced abuse whilst he was in care.

“Our work with SurvivorsUK and NSPCC has been vital in informing and grounding Mick’s story very much in reality.

“We hope this storyline will help to challenge the perceptions, the stigma and the shame – particularly experienced by male survivors.”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

