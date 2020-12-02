EastEnders fans have been warned that “revenge is on the cards” this Christmas.

Bosses at the BBC soap have released the synopsis for the festive season, and things promise to be pretty dramatic in Albert Square.

Not that you’d expect anything less from the soap when it comes to Yuletide shocks.

Mick finds out about Linda and Max (Credit: BBC)

What are the storylines heading into Christmas?

Things have been bubbling up on the Square in recent weeks.

Linda has cheated on Mick with Max, and that storyline is set to rumble on.

Elsewhere, the attack on Ian Beale is currently being investigated.

So there are several story strands that could lead to a revenge of some sorts.

Linda and Max are heading for trouble (Credit: BBC)

What is going to happen in EastEnders over Christmas?

On Monday December 21, a loud bang leaves residents of the Square wondering what has happened and fearing the worst.

Elsewhere, Billy surprises Karen with an “outrageous” Christmas gift.

It’s almost Christmas – let the EastEnders carnage commence

Next, on Tuesday December 22, Max will make a “grand gesture” – but will that be enough?

A devastated Tina reaches out for help on Christmas Eve (December 24).

And Walford is left in shock after a night of Christmas festivities.

Could Ian be part of the storyline? (Credit: BBC)

What’s going to happen on Christmas Day in EastEnders?

The big Christmas Day episode sees revenge on the menu in Walford, and a face from the past returns.

On Boxing Day (December 26) the dust settles after Christmas Day, but the pain is far from over. Martin has amends to make, as Mick pours out his sorrows.

Kim starts a masterful plan to help her sister on December 28, and Shirley offers up some home truths to Mick.

Finally, on December 29, Patrick is in uncharted territory, and Jay attempts to hide his true feelings.

Despite what looks to be a gloomy festive period for the Albert Square residents, Brits on Twitter can’t wait to tune in.

“I’m so excited. Eastenders always goes all out for Christmas!” said one.

“It’s almost Christmas – let the EastEnders carnage commence,” said another.

“EastEnders is Christmas,” another declared.

