EastEnders: Clair Norris reveals new role in ITVX series

Clair has been in EastEnders since 2017

By Charlotte Rodrigues

EastEnders star Clair Norris has revealed she will be appearing in a new drama ITVX called Tell Me Everything.

The actress, who plays Bernadette Taylor in EastEnders, announced on Instagram she will be playing the role of Kerry.

Clair shared some behind the scenes snaps and captioned the post: “Small feature of my boat race in the new drama TELL ME EVERYTHING. Out today on @itvxofficial.”

Clair’s followers and EastEnders co-stars rushed to congratulate her.

James Farrar, who plays Zack Hudson on the BBC soap wrote: “Go on girl.”

Barbara Smith, who played Dana Monroe said: “You superstar.”

Tamzin Outhwaite, who played Mel Owen commented three clapping emojis.

One fan commented: “I didn’t realise you had left EastEnders? Good luck in your new adventures.”

However Clair cleared up the confusion, confirming she hadn’t left the BBC soap,

She responded saying: “This was filmed last year. I am still with my EE family.”

Bernie Taylor EastEnders
Clair has played Bernie in EastEnders since 2017 (Credit: BBC)

Clair Norris in EastEnders

Last year Clair’s character Bernie agreed to be a surrogate for Rainie and Stuart Highway.

However while she was pregnant, she struggled with the idea of giving the baby up and left Walford for a while to stay with her brother Keanu.

During this time Clair was away from the soap.

Clair worked on a few projects last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She filmed Tell Me Everything, which is a teen drama following a group of young people that deals with relationships, drink, drugs and mental health.

However this wasn’t the only project Clair was working on.

Earlier this year, Clair announced she had been working on a BBC Panorama documentary called Obesity: Who Cares If I’m Bigger?

Bernie returned to Walford after some time away and gave birth to a baby boy.

Eventually Rainie and Stuart left Walford with their son, who they named Roland.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

