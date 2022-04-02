Clair Norris has been supported by her EastEnders co-stars, after announcing her new ‘personal’ documentary about obesity.

The actress, 24, who has played Bernie Taylor on the soap since 2017, announced the news on Instagram on Friday (April 1).

She described filming the show as a ‘journey’, and revealed she has been working on the BBC Panorama documentary for the last four months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clair Hayley Norris (@clair_norris)

Read more: Clair Norris looks unrecognisable in new pictures after soap exit

Clair Norris announces BBC documentary

Sharing a snap of the editing desk, Clair wrote: “COMING SOON!!!

“Over the last four months I have been working with BBC Panorama, documenting and reporting on a topic that relates to me and I’m sure a lot of you will have your own opinions.

“This has been a chance to show ME! No character and no acting. I have been on a journey, meeting new people, going back to my childhood and sharing my own personal experiences which most of the time I have kept to myself.”

Please always be kind.

In addition, she shared: “I can’t wait for everyone to see this project, but it’s important for me to say… please always be kind.

“BBC Panorama – Obesity: Who Cares if I’m Bigger?”

As well as hundreds of comments from adoring fans, Clair’s co-stars also jumped to support her.

EastEnders star Clair Norris is set to release a documentary with the BBC (Credit: BBC)

Clair’s EastEnders co-stars show support

Lorraine Stanley and Rose Ayling-Ellis both responded with a stream of love-heart emojis.

While Gurlaine Kaur Garcha, who plays Ash Panesar on the show, wrote: “Amazing!!!!!! Go on girl.”

Clair took some time out from EastEnders to work on the half-hour documentary, but recently returned.

Read more: EastEnders plea: 5 reasons Grant Mitchell needs to return NOW

Her character Bernie was at the centre of a dramatic storyline soon after she entered the show in 2017, when she tragically lost a baby at 18 weeks.

When she then wanted to be a surrogate for Rainie and Stuart Highway last year, she was given the shocking news by her doctor that her weight could cause issues with the ovulation process.

She did however fall pregnant, and last week, Bernie went into labour and delivered a baby boy.

Obesity: Who Cares If I’m Bigger? will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm on Monday 4th April 2022.