EastEnders plea: 5 reasons Grant Mitchell needs to return NOW

EastEnders is missing a certain something – and that something is Grant Mitchell.

Actor Ross Kemp has always said never say never about a return – but now it’s time for him to say yes!

The soap badly needs Ross and Grant back and here’s why.

Kim Medcalf will play Sam again in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

1. Sam is coming back to EastEnders

Phil’s locked up, Ronnie and Roxy are dead, Ben’s all but useless and the rest of the Mitchells are also dead so there’s only two of them able to come back.

And now Sam is on her way back to Walford with old face Kim Medcalf playing her.

So that just leaves Grant to pop back and make it the Mitchell tri0.

Phil needs Grant’s help in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

2. Phil is facing life in prison

With Phil banged up on trumped up charges – we think, it’s not really been made clear – there’s a power vacuum in Walford.

While Suki Panesar might be able to face Phil down in a row, she’s not going to be as handy with a baseball bat as he is.

And with Ben currently being unable to do much of anything, there’s only one person who can step up and fill – geddit? – that role.

Come back Grant, Walford needs you.

3. We need him – it’s boring

When the soap’s biggest episode in years involves a serial killer running through an alleyway and being caught by police – you know EastEnders is in trouble.

We’re not quiet at random bus crash levels of dullness but there’s certainly no excitement in Walford.

Even the return of legendary villain Janine Butcher has been a damp squib.

Only Grant can save it!

Ronnie and Roxy are dead in EastEnders so the Mitchells need more members (Credit: BBC)

4. The Mitchells need more members

The family is currently made up of Phil and Ben – with a few outsiders hanging around.

Billy is neither use nor ornament so doesn’t count, Lola barely exists, Raymond is practically a newborn and Ronnie and Roxy’s kids haven’t been seen in months.

The Mitchells are in desperate need of their ranks being bolstered.

Sam coming back is one but we need Grant – and his kids – to really make the Mitchells a force to be reckoned with again.

5. Ross Kemp has nothing better to do (maybe)

Yes he makes a lot of documentaries and hosts a game show, but really he’s an actor who needs to act.

Stop playing in reality with real gangsters and get back in the fictional game where you can have some fun.

Come on Ross, make our dreams come true!

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

