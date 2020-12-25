EastEnders is well-known for explosive Christmas episodes and in tonight’s episode (Friday, December 25) viewers saw the return of killer Lucas Johnson and his daughter Chelsea Fox.

Lucas’s return is set to turn Denise’s world upside down. But who are Lucas and Chelsea? And what is their connection to Denise?

EastEnders: Who are Lucas and Chelsea?

Chelsea Fox is Denise’s oldest daughter. Chelsea originally appeared from 2006 until 2010 and was originally played by actress Tiana Benjamin.

It was announced earlier this year that Chelsea would be returning to Walford with former Corrie and Waterloo Road actress Zaraah Abrahams taking on the role.

Chelsea was originally played by Tiana Benjamin (Credit: BBC)

During Chelsea’s first stint, she wanted to track down her father. With the help of her sister Libby, Chelsea was able to trace Lucas.

Lucas had left Denise and Chelsea twenty years before. He revealed he turned to Christianity after a troubled past with addiction.

He came across as the picture perfect family man and eventually he and Denise got back together and got engaged.

Denise was married to Lucas (Credit: BBC)

But it wasn’t long before things took a dark turn…

Who did Lucas kill?

Lucas’ holier-than-thou façade started to slip when he left his ex-wife Trina to die.

Trina and Lucas met in Charlie Slater’s allotment shed. But when Trina kissed Lucas he pushed her off him.

As she fell back she turned and a rake went through her neck.

She begged Lucas for help but she died. He disguised her death by putting a drug kit on her.

Denise’s ex-husband Owen also became collateral damage in an episode which ended with Denise and Lucas getting married.

Lucas strangled Owen to death in Phil Mitchell’s car and buried him under Trina’s memorial tree.

When Denise found out the truth, Lucas framed his wife for the murders and faked her suicide.

Whilst Albert Square mourned for Denise, it was revealed in a huge twist that Denise was still alive – Lucas had been holding her hostage in a derelict basement.

Eventually the full extent of Lucas’s crimes were revealed and he was arrested.

EastEnders: Lucas Johnson’s return in 2016

Lucas went to prison for his crimes (Credit: BBC)

Lucas was last seen in 2016 when Denise and Patrick paid him a visit in prison.

The former priest was adamant he’d absolved his sins. But Denise demanded he never contact her again.

