EastEnders fans have demanded more screen time for character Bernadette Taylor as actress Clair Norris revealed festive behind the scenes pictures.

In last night’s episode of the BBC soap (Tuesday, December 22), Walford residents got into the festive spirit. Characters dressed up for early Christmas celebrations, including Bernie, who dressed as an elf.

In the scenes, Bernie, Kim, Patrick and Mitch, who dressed as Santa, had a dance in Albert Square to Step Into Christmas.

Actress Clair, who plays Bernie, shared behind the scenes pictures dressed as an elf to her Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Bernie giving Will Ferrell a run for his money – Elf 2?”

EastEnders fans saw the post and demanded that Bernie gets a storyline soon.

One wrote: “Great to see you back on screen! They need to use Bernie more.”

A second commented: “Ok but when’s Bernie getting a storyline? The people need an answer.”

A third said: “Bernadette needs a good storyline for 2021! High time she was given a romance or something gritty and intense. Would love Bernie to get on the wrong side of Suki and have a conflict with her! Have a lovely Christmas Clair.”

EastEnders: Bernadette Taylor

Since her arrival in 2017, Bernadette has been through a lot.

Not long after moving to Albert Square, the teenager discovered she was pregnant.

Bernadette needs a good storyline for 2021!

Bernie was excited to be a mother, but she began to have pains in her stomach. Not long later she gave birth to a stillborn baby girl, leaving her heartbroken.

On New Year’s Eve in 2018, Bernie came out to her mother and Karen was supportive of her daughter.

Earlier this year, the Taylor/Baker family were devastated when Bernie’s sister Chantelle died. However the family have no idea that her death wasn’t an accident and she was killed by her abusive husband Gray.

For Christmas week EastEnders will air on Monday 21st at 8pm, Tuesday 22nd at 7.30 and Christmas Eve at 9pm.

Christmas Day will be a double episode at 9.10pm. There is also an extra episode on Boxing Day at 8.45pm on BBC1.

Would you like to see Bernie get a new storyline? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.