EastEnders: Christmas spoilers ‘promise to be another dark one’

EastEnders Christmas is set to be a dark affair this December, it has been reported.

The soap is known for its gritty and explosive festive episodes and this year will be no exception.

Mick Carter is being haunted by his abuser (Credit: BBC)

According to the Inside Soap Yearbook, Walford’s going to be in a dark place again.

The synopsis reads: “There’ll be no chestnuts roasting on an open fire for the Carters this Christmas, as the spectre of Mick’s childhood abuse hangs over him.

“In what star Danny Dyer. who plays him, has billed a ‘dark Christmas’, Mick’s struggles will continue to affect the whole family.

“But with tensions mounting between him and Shirley, and Linda’s ongoing booze battle – not to mention her wandering eye – can the Carters find any peace on Earth?”

It adds: “Across the Square, Ian is continuing to collect enemies like trophies, and has even gone as far as to steal from his own mum!

“We already know that actor Adam Woodyatt is due to take a break from the show soon – so as Ian finds himself struck off everyone’s Christmas card list, what exactly will finally drive him out of Walford?

Lucas will be back to terrorise Denise again (Credit: BBC)

“Meanwhile, Denise is hoping for a happy Yuletide now she has her son Raymond back in the fold – so how will the upcoming arrivals of her ex-husband Lucas and their daughter Chelsea affect her little unit?

“And finally, the rivalry between Ruby and Stacey escalates, as their fight for Martin’s heart continues…”

Ruby and Stacey’s war with explode this Christmas (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Christmas has already finished filming

The soap has already wrapped filming on its yuletide specials.

And actor Danny Dyer recently teased the dark storyline coming to Albert Square as Mick confronts his abuser Katy Lewis.

“It is Christmas, you know what Christmas is about on the [expletive] Square!

“I’ll let you use your imagination on that one. We’re due another dark Christmas, aren’t we? That’s how we roll. We’ve really took it up a level.”

And more than Mick’s storyline – there’s also the shock return of serial killer Lucas North.

Sounds festive!

