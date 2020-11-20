EastEnders fans have a new theory that Tina Carter will figure out that Gray killed Chantelle.

Recently Ash told her girlfriend Iqra that she no longer wanted Tina to live with them, wanting them to have some space of their own.

After moving out Tina found herself having no where to stay, so she went to her sister Shirley.

Tina will be staying with Gray in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders SPOILERS: Lauren to return after fire destroys her home in New Zealand

When she explained to Shirley she had no where else to go, Shirley invited her in to Gray’s. He agreed that she could stay in his basement room.

However a fans seem to think that now Tina is living with Gray, she’ll figure out that he was abusing his wife Chantelle, who he killed a few months ago.

Tina moving in with Gray is going to lead to his downfall and her exit, isn’t it. I thought she might be involved with Ian’s storyline but not so sure after today. She’s not going to be a sweet Labrador to Gray. #EastEnders — Dee (@ForBallumIWould) November 19, 2020

Tina was herself a victim of domestic violence, remember… Maybe she’s going to smell something fishy… — Mousy (@Mousyneska) November 19, 2020

EastEnders: Tina and Tosh

Back in 2014, Tina reunited with her ex-girlfriend Tosh Mackintosh. However Tosh began abusing Tina and was violent towards her on more than one occasion.

Will Tina figure out that Gray was abusive towards Chantelle?

EastEnders: Gray killed Chantelle

Back in September, Chantelle plotted to leave her abusive husband and take their children with her.

When Gray figured out her plan, he tried to stop her. Although she said she wouldn’t be leave, she secretly tried to contact Kheerat, who was going to help her get away.

Gray killed his wife Chantelle (Credit: ITV)

But when Gray figured out what she was doing, they got into an argument. The solicitor ended up pushing his wife and she fell on to an upwards facing knife in the dishwasher.

Instead of immediately calling for help, Gray went out and walked around Albert Square and even popped into The Vic to give himself an alibi.

Chantelle died in her home on Albert Square after Gray pushed her on to the dishwasher (Credit: BBC)

Read more: EastEnders: Joe Swash reveals he would ‘definitely consider’ going back to the soap

And when he returned home he pretended to find Chantelle and called emergency services. However it was too late and Chantelle had died.

The guilt eventually got to Gray and he tried to kill himself and his kids, Mackenzie and Mia. But he was stopped by Shirley.

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.