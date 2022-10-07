EastEnders is no stranger to axing characters – certainly these days.

The BBC soap has chopped through its cast in recent months and gotten rid of quite a lot of deadwood.

However there is yet more to say goodbye to.

Callum just isn’t that interesting (Credit: BBC)

Callum

It was a toss up between Ben and Callum really but when it comes down to it Ben’s just more interesting.

Former hat-wearing soldier, Callum may have shrugged off the Halfway nickname (thankfully) but he’s just not that intriguing.

God only knows why murdering gangster Ben Mitchell wants him so much.

Apart from the ravenous Ballum fans, can the same be truly said for anyone else?

EastEnders needs to remember that singing and trauma is not a personality type (Credit: BBC)

Whitney

Oh poor Whitney.

She’s been through so much over the years and yet nothing quite as bizarre as her current predicament living in an imprisoned murderer’s house with the mother of his children.

Let’s be honest – Whitney ran her course a long time ago.

There’s only so much trauma a character can take before it becomes unseemly.

And if they trot her out to sing again, we may scream and never stop.

Harvey just doesn’t do it for us (Credit: BBC)

Harvey

The entire Monroe family were as dull as ditchwater but Harvey takes the cake.

He drives a taxi and occasionally speaks to Jean Slater.

Literally a cat would be a better character.

Do we really need Alfie back? (Credit: BBC)

Alfie

We know he’s only just come back but good lord it’s time for him to go.

On land or water, Alfie isn’t a welcome addition to EastEnders – not since his last few stints.

He is a bit of old Walford, that much is true, but so are the bins and we don’t need anymore storylines about those thank you very much.

The simple fact is that Alfie doesn’t fit in with anything anymore and his ‘enduring love’ with Kat is toxic.

It’s not even enjoyable to watch. Leave him in the past where he belongs.

It would not be a crushing blow to lose Billy (Credit: BBC)

Billy

The weakling of the Mitchell family, Billy has never been a sparkling addition to the Square.

His frankly unbelievable romance with Honey has long run its course and he’s bounced between non-jobs and non-storylines for years.

Phil has the chance to rid himself of the runt of the litter and send him to prison.

It would be a relief – for us anyway.

Sonia hasn’t had anything to do in years (Credit: BBC)

Sonia

What does the Angel of Walford do exactly?

Pop up now and again to be judgemental towards Dotty, Janine or Martin despite the fact that she stole from Dot, has cheated on pretty much every partner she’s had and threw herself at her ex.

Is that it? She’s got minimal family ties – Rocky notwithstanding – and frankly it’s time she went.

Poor Natalie Cassidy must be bored senseless.

She didn’t even get a starring turn when ex-girlfriend Tina Carter was murdered.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

