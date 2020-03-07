EastEnders fans fear Chantelle will die after Gray is suspended

EastEnders fans are fearing for Chantelle Atkins' life after her abusive husband Gray was suspended from work.

Poor Chantelle has already had her arm broken by her solicitor husband after he failed to control himself and lashed out at her.

Gray's boss told him he was suspended and left him alone with Chantelle (Credit: BBC)

He has been abusing her for years leaving her too terrified to leave, but now this new set back and excuse for his violence could see the end of her.

In last night's episode of 'Enders, Gray failed to get his client Whitney Dean released on police bail and his bosses had had enough.

One of them visited his house to tell him he was being suspended.

She told him: "I was on my way home and it seemed silly to drag you into my office. I’m sorry Gray, like I said I like you.

"You’ve been slipping for months. The firm has a reputation to uphold. I felt I owed you a heads up. You’ll be formally suspended next week pending a full investigation. I am sorry Gary."

He tried to insist he would win the case before pleading: "I’ve got a mortgage, a wife and two kids. Please."

Gray was visibly raging by the decision (Credit: BBC)

But the lawyer wouldn't be moved and simply left as it emerged Chantelle had overheard every word and the look on her face said that she knows she will be facing hell unless she escapes.

Viewers were left convinced Chantelle needed to escape to survive the abuse dolled out by Gray.

One said: "Gray will take it out on Chantelle now you watch. #EastEnders."

A second said: "I was not amused by what I was watching. You watch, Gray is gonna blame Chantelle for getting suspended and do something even worse to her."

A third said: "I feel sorry for Chantelle. You can see it on her face that she knows she’s going to be on the receiving end of Gray’s rage. #Eastenders."

Next week Chantelle will realise that she is in danger and try to get the kids to safety, but will she manage to get out herself?

