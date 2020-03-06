EastEnders fans spot 'original Ben Mitchell' in new drama Noughts & Crosses

Eagle-eyed soap fans were thrilled to spot EastEnders' 'original Ben Mitchell' in BBC1's hot new drama Noughts & Crosses.

On Thursday night (March 5), the TV adaptation of Malorie Blackman's novel kicked off at 9pm, set in a fictional world where black people rule over a white underclass.

A modern Romeo and Juliet tale, following two young people divided by their race (Credit: BBC)

Some viewers may have been tuning in to catch a glimpse of British rapper Stormzy guest starring as newspaper editor.

WAIT... Is that original Ben Mitchell!!!!!!

But it was the appearance of actor Charlie Chambers, also known as Charlie Jones, that whipped soap fans into a frenzy.

Charlie, who some see as the original Ben Mitchell in BBC1's EastEnders, appeared as Danny Hickson in his first major TV role since leaving the soap.

Charlie Chambers as Danny Hickson in Noughts & Crosses (Credit: BBC)

Charlie played Ben on the BBC soap between 2006 and 2010, before the role was recast.

While he wasn't the original Ben technically, he's one of the longest-serving actors in the role - and one of the most memorable.

Charlie took on the role of the 10-year-old in 2006, when the character returned to Albert Square following the 'death' of mum Kathy Beale - who later turned out to be alive and kicking.

Charlie played Ben Mitchell from 2006 to 2010 (Credit: BBC)

Charlie played Ben for four years during his childhood, and was at the centre of some huge storylines including domestic abuse.

His most memorable storyline was the physical and mental abuse he suffered at the hands of his dad Phil's girlfriend Stella Crawford.

The actor was recast in 2010, with Joshua Pascoe taking over the role.

Three other actors have played the role since then, including the most recent incarnation Max Bowden.

Sadly, he met an untimely end (Credit: BBC)

TV fans were amazed to see Charlie appear out of the blue as Danny on Noughts & Crosses.

One tweeted: "WAIT... Is that original Ben Mitchell!!!!!! #NoughtsAndCrosses."

Another wrote: "Watching Noughts & Crosses. Is that Ben from EastEnders? Ben number three, I think."

A third added: "The OG Ben Mitchell #NoughtsAndCrosses."

"Wow look at Ben from EastEnders," said another, while one more exclaimed: "OMG is that the old Ben from EastEnders?!"

Sadly, Charlie's character Danny didn't survive long, meeting a grisly death during the one-hour episode.

According to Charlie's InterTalent page, he graduated from ALRA drama school in 2018.

As well as playing Ben, he played Shaun in Where the Mangrove Grows at Theatre 503.

His agent Brooke Kinsella is also a former EastEnders star, having played Kelly from 2001 to 2004.

Something tells us we'll be seeing more of Charlie in the future! Watch this space!

