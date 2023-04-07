EastEnders critic apologises to Bobby Brazier after going ‘too far’

Bobby Brazier has had an apology from an EastEnders critic who says he went “too far” in his criticism of the young actor.

Darnell Shakespeare has over 29k followers on TikTok and is very vocal in his reviews of the soap.

However, it appears Bobby, who has played Freddie Slater since September 2022, reached out personally after seeing the content creator slate a scene where Freddie cried on the sofa, causing Darnell to apologise.

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier has his acting called into question

In an expletive-laden rant, Darnell called Bobby’s tears “fake emotion” and said that he’d “had enough”. At one point, he even brought Bobby’s mum Jade Goody into the conversation. “We’re all trying to be nice to him because we all loved his mum. We do love his mum but I’m sorry, if you can’t act you can’t act.”

Darnell added: “Can we terminate his contract?” However, after Bobby apparently reached out to Darnell, the content creator issued an apology on TikTok.

‘My official apology to Bobby Brazier’

In the apology Darnell conceded: “I do just shoot from the hip. I was a bit too harsh and a bit too personal.”

In the background of his short video was a screenshot of what appeared to be a direct message from Bobby. Bobby said: “God love you but please get a life. I’m sure he wants more from you than the ignorant TikToks you make.”

The young actor, 19, went on to speak of how little experience he has and how proud he is of his career achievements so far. Darnell admitted that he felt bad about the original critique and said: “Sometimes I take it too far. I need to take into account other people’s feelings.”

