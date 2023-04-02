EastEnders star Bobby Brazier opens up about emotional Freddie Slater storyline

EastEnders star Bobby Brazier has opened up about the upcoming emotional Freddie Slater storyline. The chippy assistant will soon find himself in a tricky situation.

Having ended up on two dates simultaneously, Freddie will try to juggle both women – but things soon fall apart. And when Jean Slater sees his scheme fall apart, she makes a joke about his intelligence – or lack thereof.

Bobby Brazier joined EastEnders last year (Credit: BBC)

But instead of laughing off Jean’s harmless remarks, Freddie takes them to heart. Becoming upset, he reveals how an old teacher used to humiliate him at school.

Now speaking to Inside Soap, Freddie reveals what is set to come – including very emotional scenes. He said: “It’s not been on screen yet, but it was my first ever crying scene. It was a great experience.”

And according to the actor, the scenes he filmed with Jean Slater actress Gillian Wright were so emotional the actors had to take a break to recover once the cameras stopped filming.

“I was filming with Freddie’s Nanny Jean and we were sat on the sofa afterwards, and it took us a minute to shake off the tears and sadness,” he said. “It’s interesting as I’ve mainly been doing comedy, but soon we’re going to see some emotion from Freddie.”

Freddie confronts his teacher next week on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders star speaks out over emotional storyline

Bobby also revealed how Freddie will take action after his old feelings resurface. He is set to confront bullying old teacher Mr Hawthorne in powerful scenes.

“Freddie used to get called ‘thick’ at school and made to feel stupid all the time, so what Jean says really hurts him,” Bobby said. “It forces him to confront things from his past and give the teacher who was horrible to him a bit of a talking to.”

And he hopes it will bring him closure. Though Bobby teased that Freddie may get even more out of it. He said: “Freddie feels good for doing it, initially, but this is just the beginning of the story.”

What could Bobby mean? Is Freddie going to uncover some long-buried trauma? Or could this mean a return for his mum Little Mo?

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

