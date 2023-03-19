Bobby Brazier makes sad confession about late mum Jade Goody

Bobby Brazier has made an emotional confession about his late mum Jade Goody years on from her death.

The EastEnders actor, who was just five when Jade died in 2009, has admitted he doesn’t have a “whole lot” of memories of his mum.

Jade died in March 2009 at the age of 27 from cervical cancer.

Bobby Brazier on mum Jade Goody

Speaking to the Times, Bobby said of what he remembered of Jade: “Not a whole lot. Maybe memories of memories. I’m always being told about her and what she meant to people.

“I guess I know my mum through other people’s memories of my mum.”

He went on to discuss his mum’s experience with fame.

Bobby said: “I’ve never really thought about her experience of fame. I think to assume that anybody’s experience of fame is glamorous, or that it will make you whole or happy, is silly. It might make some things better, but because of that it’ll make other things worse.”

Bobby recently took on the role of Freddie Slater in EastEnders. He’s also a model.

Speaking about his opportunities, Bobby thanked his late mum and dad Jeff Brazier for “the opportunities that may come my way”.

Bobby previously opened up about losing his mum at such a young age.

Last year, he explained why he doesn’t feel like he “missed out on a mum”.

Speaking to The Face, Bobby said: “I don’t feel like I’ve missed out on a mum. It’s normal life to me. I’ve kind of spent more life without her than I did with her.”

When asked if he misses her, Bobby continued: “I don’t. Because I don’t feel like I was with her long enough to miss her.

“I miss what could’ve been. I hear all the time she was such a presence, that she was one of a kind. What hurts most is that it wasn’t just losing anyone, it was losing Jade.”

