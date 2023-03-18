EastEnders fans work out shocking baby twist as they predict Phil Mitchell is father to another Square tot

EastEnders fans have ‘worked out’ a shocking baby twist for Walford.

The BBC has recently filmed scenes where Keanu Taylor is arrested at his own son Albie’s Christening.

EastEnders fans are convinced the paternity plot will be revisited (Credit: BBC)

Filming pictures show Sharon Watts’ horrified response as he is manhandled by police.

According to reports he will be arrested for drugs smuggling and face a long stretch behind bars.

But fans think Keanu getting mixed up in crime will lead to a shocking secret coming to light.

They are convinced there will be a major plot twist that will consequently see Sharon’s son Albie discovered to be biologically Phil’s.

However viewers know Sharon had a pre-birth DNA check and discovered Keanu was the father.

But fans think the curious timing of the christening means a secret is set to be revealed.

EastEnders secret to rock Walford?

One said: “I wonder if this christening is a set up is finding out that Albie is not actually Keanu’s son.

“I still can’t believe they would tie Sharon to one of the weakest families in the show’s history.”

But a second said: “I always thought they’d eventually retcon Albie’s paternity.

“Was expecting either Sharon to get a call from the service she used to say the lab tech was found to have contaminated samples causing a false negative for Phil’s DNA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EastEnders (@bbceastenders)

“Or a medical emergency where Albie needed blood or bone marrow and Keanu wasn’t a match.”

However another insisted there has already been a hint towards the twist.

“I thought they may have been a hint the other day when Denise gave Phil some special milk for Raymond as dairy brings his eczema out,” they wrote.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

“Albie has eczema as Zack took him to see a specialist.

“Eczema can be hereditary. It runs in my family and no one has escaped it. We’ve grown out of it as we’ve grown up.

“It could be a coincidence as it’s very common in young children but it could be the first hint that Raymond and Albie are brothers.”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.