EastEnders and Holby City star Belinda Owusu shows off huge baby bump as she reveals she is pregnant!

EastEnders and Holby City star Belinda Owusu has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

The actress, who plays Nicky McKendrick in Holby, announced the news to her Instagram account.

Sharing a picture of her bump, she wrote: “Ready when you are kid #40 weeks.”

Her friends, co-stars and followers were quick to congratulate her.

Melissa Suffield, who played Lucy Beale in EastEnders from 2004 until 2010, wrote: “Yas Queen.”

Kaye Wragg, who played Essie in Holby City from 2002 until 2020 commented: “What? Surprise surprise. What a lovely picture, you look amazing. B… obviously had no idea but delighted for you.

“Best job in the world. Good luck and enjoy.”

Belinda has played Nicky since 2017 (Credit: BBC)

Laila Rouass, who plays Sahira Shah in Holby City, commented: “Gorgeous mama xx.”

One follower commented: Congratulations! I had no idea you were pregnant, I thought it was just your character, that’s amazing.”

Belinda Owusu in EastEnders and Holby City

Belinda is well-known for playing Libby Fox in EastEnders. She originally played the character from 2006 until 2010.

Belinda played Denise’s daughter Libby in EastEnders

Libby returned to Walford in 2014 but left again in 2017. The same year, Belinda joined the cast of BBC medical drama Holby City.

Nicky McKendrick pregnant

In Holby City, Nicky recently found out she is pregnant with Cameron Dunn’s baby.

In recent episodes, patient Bobby admitted he was the cyclist who accidentally knocked over Xavier Duvall. Xavier died as a result of this accident as he hit his head on the curb.

Nick discovered she is pregnant (Credit: BBC)

But Bobby soon recognised Cameron from the scene. Cameron witnessed the accident but instead of helping his Xavier, he quickly stole his bag which contained proof that he killed Evan Crowhurst.

Meanwhile, Nicky was shocked to discover she was pregnant with Cameron’s baby. She soon told him the news. But will she find out about his crimes?

Holby City airs on Tuesdays on BBC One at 7.50pm.

