Sharon Watts is going to dump her dead dad Gavin Sullivan’s ashes in a bin in EastEnders.

The cast of the BBC soap have been spotted filming upcoming scenes.

Sharon Watts dumps her dad’s ashes in a bin (Credit: BBC)

Stars Letitia Dean (Sharon) and Gillian Taylforth (Kathy Beale) have been seen filming in a park with an urn.

Evil Gavin was Kathy’s abusive husband who forced her to fake her death and go on the run with him for years.

Sharon discovered he was her biological father when he returned for Kathy, after she escaped and fled to Walford.

It was revealed earlier this year that Sharon would be rocked by Gavin’s death in the coming months.

However, it seems she won’t be too cut up about it.

She will dump his ashes into a bin in a park while a shocked Kathy looks on.

Fans went into overdrive of speculation when Gavin’s death was revealed and they think his son – Sharon’s brother – will arrive in Walford soon after.

Soap bosses announced a hunky newcomer called Zack Hudson would make his debut next month.

James Farrar will play Zack Hudson in the soap – but is he Sharon’s brother? (Credit: BBC)

Is Sharon Watts’ brother arriving in EastEnders?

One fan said on Digital Spy Forums: “I wonder if this new Zack character announced the other day could be related. Perhaps it’s Gavin’s son? Would give Sharon a sibling.”

A second said: “My thought on him was, could he be Dennis Rickman’s son or a brother of him, but Gavin’s son could be a good call.”

A third said: “I suppose they could retcon it so that Gavin is revealed to be the father of Carol Hanley’s other children, making them Sharon’s full blood siblings. It’s a relatively easy retcon to swallow.”

Model and former Hollyoaks star James Farrar will play Zack Hudson, described as “charismatic”.

He will ruffle feathers when he arrives in Walford on screen in March.

But will he really be Sharon’s secret brother?

