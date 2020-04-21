The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Tuesday 21st April 2020
EastEnders denies suggestion of blunder in Stuart and Rainie's proposal scene

There's a perfectly good explanation

By Charlotte Rodrigues
Updated:
EastEnders has addressed blunder accusations after last night's show (Monday, April 20) showed an extra person in Stuart and Rainie's proposal scene.

In the episode, Stuart planned a big Dracula, vampire-themed proposal at the funeral parlour for girlfriend Rainie.

As she walked into the office, the lights went out and a red light filled the room, as music began playing.

Stuart got down on one knee (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Stuart then stepped out of a hiding spot dressed as Dracula and asked Rainie to marry him. But it soon became clear she wasn't happy.

As Rainie stormed out of the room, Stuart went after her, but stopped in the doorframe.

A head appeared by Stuarts knee (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

While he stood there, a head appeared from the left of the door frame by Stuart's knee, looking out of the room.

Anyone else notice the crew member sneaking a peak around the doorframe in tonight's EastEnders?

Spotting this, viewers immediately believed it was a member of the soap's crew.

One viewer pointed out the person could have been a part of the scene and was helping Stuart with the lighting and sound for his proposal.

An EastEnders rep confirmed to ED! that the person was the funeral assistant who works at the funeral directors.

So they were meant to be in the scene!

Did Rainie accept Stuart's proposal?

Anyway, there was good news! Stuart followed Rainie up to the flat, and she told him she wanted a classy proposal.

As Stuart expressed how much he loved Rainie, he asked her to marry him once again but he was heartbroken when she said what they once had was now gone.

Rainie accepted Stuarts proposal (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

As Stuart looked like he was about to burst into tears, she said: "Two can play at a wind up."

She then revealed she actually loved his proposal and wanted to marry him!

Now the two just have to deal with Rainie getting a divorce from Max. How will he take the news?

EastEnders airs Monday at 8pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC1.

