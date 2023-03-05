EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt’s ‘return delayed’ as he’s lined up for another major show

EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt’s supposed return to the soap has been reportedly delayed.

The Ian Beale actor left the soap in 2021 after 36 years.

Adam Woodyatt is in talks for a major new show – but it would delay a possible EastEnders return (Credit: Splash News)

He recently made a surprise return for Dot Branning’s funeral in a cameo scene, sparking rumours he will make a full-time comeback.

Since quitting the soap, Adam has been starring in a series of stage productions.

He is currently playing Alfred Doolittle in a UK stage tour of My Fair Lady.

And it is said to have reignited his passion for acting – and he wants to star in more.

According to the Mirror, he is in talks to appear in thriller 2:22: A Ghost Story.

An insider said: “Adam really fancies another stage play. He’s loved treading the boards with My Fair Lady, which ends in April, and 2:22 A Ghost Story is a potential fit.”

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt’s new role revealed?

Jake Wood currently stars in the play alongside ex Girls Aloud star Cheryl.

Max Branning actor Jake said: “Adam would be fabulous in 2:22. He has said to me he’d love to do it and hopefully, he’ll get his turn. It’s such a fun one to do.

“It’s quite a remarkable play – probably the best I’ve ever read or been in – and the fact they can reinvent it with new cast means people will come back again and again.”

However, Adam recently dropped a huge hint that he was done with acting altogether.

Adam made a brief cameo appearance in EastEnders last year – but he could return full time (Credit: BBC)

But according to The Sun, Adam has liquidated X L Management, the main vehicle for all his telly earnings.

Actor Adam is said to have put the business into a “members’ voluntary liquidation” this month.

But a liquidator will now be appointed to formally close the solvent company.

It has also been revealed that Adam owns the majority stake in the firm, with his ex-wife Beverley owning a minority share.

However the former couple finalised their divorce last year.

But EastEnders bosses have repeatedly insisted the door is open for Adam to return as Ian.

