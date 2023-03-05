eastenders adam woodyatt splash bbc comp
Soaps

EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt’s ‘return delayed’ as he’s lined up for another major show

The actor played Ian Beale in the BBC soap for 36 years

By Entertainment Daily

EastEnders legend Adam Woodyatt’s supposed return to the soap has been reportedly delayed.

The Ian Beale actor left the soap in 2021 after 36 years.

Adam Woodyatt has reported made £2.5m in two years (Credit: Splash News)
Adam Woodyatt is in talks for a major new show – but it would delay a possible EastEnders return (Credit: Splash News)

He recently made a surprise return for Dot Branning’s funeral in a cameo scene, sparking rumours he will make a full-time comeback.

Since quitting the soap, Adam has been starring in a series of stage productions.

He is currently playing Alfred Doolittle in a UK stage tour of My Fair Lady.

And it is said to have reignited his passion for acting – and he wants to star in more.

According to the Mirror, he is in talks to appear in thriller 2:22: A Ghost Story.

An insider said: “Adam really fancies another stage play. He’s loved treading the boards with My Fair Lady, which ends in April, and 2:22 A Ghost Story is a potential fit.”

From Albert Square To The Stage: Soap Royalty Adam Woodyatt On Starring In 'My Fair Lady' | LK

EastEnders star Adam Woodyatt’s new role revealed?

Jake Wood currently stars in the play alongside ex Girls Aloud star Cheryl.

Max Branning actor Jake said: “Adam would be fabulous in 2:22. He has said to me he’d love to do it and hopefully, he’ll get his turn. It’s such a fun one to do.

“It’s quite a remarkable play – probably the best I’ve ever read or been in – and the fact they can reinvent it with new cast means people will come back again and again.”

However, Adam recently dropped a huge hint that he was done with acting altogether.

Adam made a brief cameo appearance in EastEnders last year – but he could return full time (Credit: BBC)

But according to The Sun, Adam has liquidated X L Management, the main vehicle for all his telly earnings.

Actor Adam is said to have put the business into a “members’ voluntary liquidation” this month.

But a liquidator will now be appointed to formally close the solvent company.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

It has also been revealed that Adam owns the majority stake in the firm, with his ex-wife Beverley owning a minority share.

However the former couple finalised their divorce last year.

But EastEnders bosses have repeatedly insisted the door is open for Adam to return as Ian.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Adam Woodyatt EastEnders Ian Beale

Trending Articles

Scarlett Moffatt and with Scott Dobinson comp image
Scarlett Moffatt gives first glimpse of her baby bump in new social media pics
Scarlett Moffatt and with Scott Dobinson comp image
Scarlett Moffatt gives first glimpse of her baby bump in new social media pics
Holly Willoughby smiling presenting Dancing On Ice
Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby distracts viewers with ‘unusual’ dress for semi-final
Holly Willoughby smiling presenting Dancing On Ice
Dancing On Ice: Holly Willoughby distracts viewers with ‘unusual’ dress for semi-final
Mollie Gallagher's Dancing On Ice cast shot
Dancing On Ice: What has Mollie Gallagher been in? Is Liam Gallagher her dad? Who is her boyfriend?
Susanna Reid grimaces as she hosts GMB
GMB fans declare they’re ‘switching off’ as Susanna Reid makes announcement about tomorrow’s show