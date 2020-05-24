EastEnders actress Heather Chasen dies aged 92

EastEnders star Heather Chasen has died aged 92, her fellow soap star and friend has revealed.

The actress played Janine Butcher's grandmother Lydia Simmonds in the soap from April 2011 until June 2011 - when the character died.

Heather passed away aged 92 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Heather's former partner and friend, Corrie legend Amanda Barrie, 84, announced the sad news on social media.

Amanda tweeted: "Remembering the fabulous Heather Chasen who sadly left us yesterday. She was wonderfully eccentric, gloriously funny, and a very special actress.

"There'll never be another like her. Will always miss her."

The two stars dated before Amanda found love with wife Hillary Bonner.

Heather was also known for roles in Crossroads, The Bill and Family Affairs as well as a role in Les Miserables in 2012.

Fans pay tribute

Fans were devastated by the loss of the talented star and took to Twitter to share their tributes to her.

One said: "Sad to hear that Heather Chasen has passed away at the grand age of 92.

"I discovered The Navy Lark in the late 1990s through audio cassettes I found at the library and particularly enjoyed her performances as WREN Chasen and the ultimate battle-axe Ramona Povey. RIP."

The actress had a long career (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

A second said: "Aww balls. Lovely Heather Chasen has left the party. A regular in #TheNavyLark with Jon Pertwee and Leslie Phillips she went on to play superbitch Valarie Pollard in #Crossroads.

"A proper jobbing character actress. You don't get many of them any more. RIP."

A third said: "Of her many numerous television roles I vividly recall watching her in Marked Personal with Stephanie Beacham... Great actress she'll be much missed."

A fourth said: "Such sad news. As a teenager I loved #TheNavyLark on Radio 2. I have in recent years enjoyed the repeats on 4Xtra. Very sad news of her passing."

As a young actress Heather studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts.

She was a contemporary of Carry On legend Frankie Howerd before landing parts in a series of television plays.

Her last television role was as Lady Altringham on Dancing on the Edge.

Heather married John Webster in 1949 and they had a son together called Rupert.

Rest in peace, Heather.