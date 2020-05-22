An EastEnders home could set you back a cool £1.5 million

A four-bedroom house on the square which inspired EastEnders is listed for sale at £1.5 million.

The swanky property is on Hackney's Fassett Square.

It served as inspiration for the original idea of the soap, which first hit screens in February 1985.

The house looks very similar to those on Albert Square on the outside (Credit: Savills)

However, is fair to say that house prices have increased in the area in that time.

The house is located in Fassett Square which is a sought after residential area, with a private garden that is for residents only.

Modern interior

The stunning end-terrace house looks completely unmodernised from the front, just like the houses on the BBC soap itself.

But as you enter the four-bedroom Victorian terrace, it is quite the opposite.

A flash, bright kitchen in blue and white opens out onto a dining area.

The house has a modern interior (Credit: Savills)

Somehow, we can't imagine Mick Carter making a cup of tea and having an argument with someone in it!

Elsewhere, there is a large sliding door which takes you out into a peaceful decked garden.

The Victorian terrace does have one thing in common with the houses on Albert Square though - it is deceptively spacious inside.

Just as many families seem to live together in small homes on the Square, the Fassett Square house is spread over three floors.

A stylish open fireplace is a feature in this modern living room (Credit: Savills)

Read More: Recognise EastEnders newcomer Rose Ayling-Ellis? Here's Why!

Elsewhere on the bottom floor is a stunning double reception with period features such as a bay window, high skirting boards and a wood-burning fireplace.

Meanwhile, upstairs on the first floor there are three double bedrooms with a modern family sized bathroom.

The top floor has a master double bedroom (Credit: Savills)

And on the top floor, there is a master double bedroom and another bathroom.

This property also has a highly desired off-street parking space, a rarity for the area.

What do real estate specialists say about the property?

Speaking about the house and area Brad Suter, head of Savills Hackey office said: "Located in a prime part of East London with popular London fields and Broadway Market nearby this is a stunning end-terrace house situated in the famous Fassett Square, a private garden square with residents only access.

The home is on the market for £1.5 million (Credit: Savills)

He also added: "Beautifully designed, this would make the perfect house for any family to grow into."

EastEnders - Changed plans

Fassett Square is now a highly desirable location, with both the open green spaces of London Fields and Broadway Market nearby.

EastEnders' creator Julia Smith was originally going to film the soap on location there. But due to fact it was designated in a high trafficked area (there was a hospital which is now closed and people actually lived in the Square) the idea was soon wiped.

The home has a different interior to the properties seen on EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders star Emma Barton reveals 'worrying 48 hours' after her dog fell sick

It was eventually decided to use Elstree studios in Hertfordshire instead.

What do you think of this story? Has EastEnders lost touch with reality in London today? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know what you think.