An EastEnders home could set you back a cool £1.5 million

A four-bedroom house on the square which inspired EastEnders is listed for sale at £1.5 million.
The swanky property is on Hackney's Fassett Square.
It served as inspiration for the original idea of the soap, which first hit screens in February 1985.
However, is fair to say that house prices have increased in the area in that time.
The house is located in Fassett Square which is a sought after residential area, with a private garden that is for residents only.
Modern interior
The stunning end-terrace house looks completely unmodernised from the front, just like the houses on the BBC soap itself.
But as you enter the four-bedroom Victorian terrace, it is quite the opposite.
A flash, bright kitchen in blue and white opens out onto a dining area.
Somehow, we can't imagine Mick Carter making a cup of tea and having an argument with someone in it!
Elsewhere, there is a large sliding door which takes you out into a peaceful decked garden.
Just as many families seem to live together in small homes on the Square, the Fassett Square house is spread over three floors.
Elsewhere on the bottom floor is a stunning double reception with period features such as a bay window, high skirting boards and a wood-burning fireplace.
Meanwhile, upstairs on the first floor there are three double bedrooms with a modern family sized bathroom.
And on the top floor, there is a master double bedroom and another bathroom.
This property also has a highly desired off-street parking space, a rarity for the area.
What do real estate specialists say about the property?
Speaking about the house and area Brad Suter, head of Savills Hackey office said: "Located in a prime part of East London with popular London fields and Broadway Market nearby this is a stunning end-terrace house situated in the famous Fassett Square, a private garden square with residents only access.
He also added: "Beautifully designed, this would make the perfect house for any family to grow into."
EastEnders - Changed plans
Fassett Square is now a highly desirable location, with both the open green spaces of London Fields and Broadway Market nearby.
EastEnders' creator Julia Smith was originally going to film the soap on location there. But due to fact it was designated in a high trafficked area (there was a hospital which is now closed and people actually lived in the Square) the idea was soon wiped.
It was eventually decided to use Elstree studios in Hertfordshire instead.
What do you think of this story? Has EastEnders lost touch with reality in London today?