In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday February 1, 2023), Hope accused Beth of slapping her.

Beth denied that she laid a finger on Hope.

But, did Beth really slap Hope in Coronation Street?

Hope accused Beth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Hope accused Beth of slapping her

Last night, Tyrone found Hope with Vin Diesel the Weasel.

Hope pretended that she and Sam needed it for a project.

However, later on, Tyrone asked Hope if he could see the bite mark that was supposedly from Peanut.

Comparing, Vin Diesel’s teeth to that of the bite mark, Fiz and Tyrone realised that Hope had lied about Peanut biting her.

Fiz then went round to tell Beth and Kirk the truth.

Later on, Beth confronted Hope in the street.

She was furious with Hope for lying, telling her that Peanut could have been put down for no reason.

Beth then asked Hope to apologise but when she didn’t get a response she started to walk off.

However, Hope then provoked her by telling her that Beth should be apologising for Cilla’s death.

Hope then ran home to Fiz and Tyrone and told them that Beth had slapped her.

Beth denied touching Hope when the couple confronted her.

But, did she slap Hope?

Did Beth go too far? (Credit: ITV)

Fans think that Beth did slap Hope

After watching Beth and Hope’s confrontation, fans reckon that Beth did slap Hope but nobody believed the troubled child due her past history of lying.

A classic case of having to face the consequences of crying wolf.

One fan commented: “Because no one believes Hope and says she lying I’m convinced that Beth did slap her, Beth was fuming.”

Another tweeted: “Why do I think Beth did slap Hope? Now am not down with hitting kids. But hopefully this will be Hope’s wake up call. You can’t continue doing bad things and think you will get away with it cause your a child.”

A third fan simply wrote: “Yeah, I think Beth did do it.”

But, are they right?

Is Hope telling the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Did Beth really slap Hope?

Hope is known for lying.

She just admitted lying about Peanut biting her.

Of course, this could simply be another one of Hope’s twisted lies.

However, Beth sure was furious with Hope and would do anything to protect her Peanut.

Did Beth really slap Hope?

