Coronation Street fans threaten to boycott soap if beloved character dies

In last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday January 30, 2023), Hope got her revenge on Peanut the Dog, after Cilla the Chinchilla’s death.

She made out that Peanut had bitten her, prompting Fiz to tell Hope that Peanut could be put down.

But, now fans have threatened to boycott the soap if Peanut dies.

Coronation Street: Hope lied that Peanut had bitten her

Last night, Hope asked Sam if he could borrow Vin Diesel the Weasel from the barbers.

Sam went to Maria and managed to bring the weasel back for Hope.

Hope then planned out her revenge, placing the weasel’s mouth on her arm, creating bite marks.

Afterwards, Hope spotted Beth and Peanut outside and walked up to Peanut, pretending that he had bitten her.

As she screamed, she showed Beth her bite mark, with it drawing blood.

She then told Beth that Peanut had bitten her.

Later on, Fiz sat Hope down after she had had a tetanus jab at the hospital.

Hope asked if Peanut would need to have training.

Fiz then revealed that Peanut might need to be put down.

Hope was shocked by the revelation.

But, could Peanut die?

Fans threaten to boycott Coronation Street

After hearing Fiz suggest that Peanut could be put down, fans have now threatened to boycott the soap if Peanut dies.

One fan wrote: “If the writers let anything happen to little Peanut we riot!!”

Another commented: “Peanut better not be put down or I’ll never forgive Hope.”

Peanut better not be put down or I'll never forgive Hope. 😡😡😡😡#Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) January 30, 2023

If Hope gets that dog put down I S2G I’m done with this show #Corrie — Jess (@ifeelflames) January 30, 2023

Honestly will refuse to watch #Corrie if they continue this storyline with what Hope is doing to poor little Peanut! — Melissa. (@__Melissaaaa) January 30, 2023

A third fan declared: “If Hope gets that dog put down I [swear to god] I’m done with this show.”

Another exclaimed: “Honestly will refuse to watch Corrie if they continue this storyline with what Hope is doing to poor little Peanut!”

A final Corrie viewer tweeted: “If Hope gets ickle Peanut put down, I’ll be furious.”

Will the truth come out before its too late?

Later this week, Tyrone catches Hope with Vin Diesel the Weasel.

He’s confused at to why Hope has him.

Will he realise the truth behind Hope’s bite marks?

Can Peanut be proved innocent before its too late?

Will Peanut die?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

