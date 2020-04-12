Ex Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn desperate to replace Michelle Keegan in Our Girl

Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn is reportedly desperate to replace Michelle Keegan in Our Girl.

The actress played Sinead Tinker in Corrie until last year and is on the hunt for her next role.

Michelle quit Our Girl in January (Credit: BBC)

And after Michelle revealed she was quitting the soldier drama to spend more time in the UK, Katie wants to do what Michelle did for Lacey Turner and take over.

Speaking about replacing Michelle in the BBC army drama, Katie told New magazine: "I have got a tomboy streak in me, that would be good.

"I'd love to get an ITV gritty drama or Netflix series, something completely different.

"I would like to play someone evil."

Why did Michelle quit Our Girl?

Michelle announced she was stepping down from the "life-changing" role of British Army medic Georgie Lane, which she has played for the past four years.

The role saw Michelle spend months at a time abroad and away from her husband Mark Wright.

Michelle and Mark are now both back in the UK (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Mark recently quit his job in the States, where he was working on American TV show Extra.

Michelle told The Sun that she is now keen to pursue new acting roles.

She said: "I've had the most incredible four years on the show and I want to thank the BBC for giving me such an amazing opportunity."

Michelle added: "Playing Georgie has been a life-changing role for me. I've loved every second of the adventure so it was a very hard decision to make not to return.

"I feel it is the right time to explore other exciting opportunities but I’m so happy to be part of the new series coming soon so it's not the end just yet."

Show bosses are now looking for another actress to fill Michelle's shoes, after she took over from EastEnders star Lacey Turner, who played the show's first female lead.

But could it be Katie? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!