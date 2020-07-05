Corrie's Brooke Vincent's baby Mexx steals fans' hearts in family snap

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent's baby Mexx stole fans' hearts when she took her family out for lunch yesterday.

The actress and her footballer boyfriend Kean Bryan took their baby son Mexx to the Ivy in Manchester for a Super Saturday treat.

She posted a picture of the family at the celebrity haunt and fans loved it.

Fans gush over Brooke Vincent's baby Mexx

However they couldn't help but gush over little baby Mexx looking exactly like his dad Kean.

One said: "Oh my God he is the cutest! Daddy's double!"

Read more: Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd shows off Super Saturday haircut

A second said: "He's so so cute !! Image of his daddy tho Brooke you didn't get a look in."

Brooke's cousin and co-star Ellie Louise Leach said: "My favourites Mexxy looks beautiful as do both of you."

The touching picture takes on more meaning as it comes just a short time after Kean's mum tragically passed away.

Brooke is on maternity leave from Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Kean posted a tribute on his Instagram sharing a black and white photo of him and his mum.

He wrote: "Yesterday we said our goodbyes to my beautiful mum. I am so thankful for everything you have done for our family. I am the man I am today because of you.

He added: "I know our time was cut short but I am happy now you're at peace. I promise to make you proud and look after our family. Fly high mum, I love you."

His family, friends and teammates all commented to send their love and support.

When will Brooke return to Coronation Street?

The actress is still on maternity leave from her role as Sophie Webster.

However filming recently resumed and last month Brooke gave an update on when she plans to return to the show.

Read more: Maureen Lipman turns down Strictly to stay on Coronation Street

During an Instagram Q&A, she was asked about her plans to return to the soap.

The actress replied: "I'm not sure yet as I didn't take typical maternity. I've been on Corrie since I was 11 so it's nice to have some time with my new baby and in our new home before going back.

"Hopefully not too long though."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!