Coronation Street cast could move into a hotel together over new quarantine rules

The Coronation Street cast and crew could be moved into a hotel together if lockdown rules are tightened in Manchester.

The soap has been back filming since June with strict social distancing to ensure it can continue.

But with a spike in coronavirus cases in Manchester, the Government has introduced a local lockdown.

Coronation Street bosses have not relaxed filming rules so they can continue

And bosses are said to be considering what to do if the rules are tightened further.

A show source told The Sun: "With the current rules and the strict behaviour of cast and crew on set, they’re fine as they are.

"But if the rules are tightened the bosses have discussed putting up cast and crew if they are living in affected areas.

"They’re hoping it won’t come to it as they’re behaving impeccably on set, but there are contingency plans just in case."

A local lockdown banning people from different households meeting was implemented last weekend in Greater Manchester.

A major incident was declared, with £100 fines for anyone found flouting the rules.

The rules also apply to parts of Lancashire and West Yorkshire.

Corrie will NOT be affected by new lockdown rules – so far

However, ITV says it has not been warned of any tightening of restrictions.

Bosses insist the soap is sticking to filming guidelines that should avoid them having to be moved into a hotel.

They are all social distancing, have twice-a-day temperature testing and are split into cohorts to avoid cross contamination in case anyone does fall ill.

The soap is filming under strict guidelines

A Corrie spokeswoman said their current rules would stand for now.

She said: "The new lockdown restrictions in Greater Manchester don’t affect the workplace.

"We have measures in place that are working well and we will not have to change how we are filming.

"We continue to maintain our health and safety protocols to ensure everyone can work safely."

When will Coronation Street return to six episodes a week?

It comes as ITV announced the soap will be back airing six episodes each week from next month.

As part of the channel's autumn schedule announcement, ITV said in a statement: "We're very pleased to announce that Coronation Street and Emmerdale will resume airing the normal pattern of six episodes each week from mid-September."

ITV also praised the soaps' bosses for their "incredible work".

They said: "This is testament to the incredible work that has been achieved in Manchester and Leeds by John Whiston, Managing Director of Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North for ITV Studios, and his dedicated and hard-working production teams, crews, writers and actors.

"Both shows continue to film safely whilst adhering to the health and safety guidelines issued by the film and TV industry."

