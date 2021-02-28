Soaps

Coronation Street’s Rachel Leskovac confirms return as Natasha Blakeman

She will be back on screen sooner than you think

By Entertainment Daily
| Updated:

Natasha Blakeman will be back on Coronation Street soon as actress Rachel Leskovac has confirmed her return.

The star’s character Natasha left the ITV soap before Christmas for a temporary job in London, leaving son Sam with his dad, Nick Tilsley.

Natasha’s son Sam has been left with his dad Nick (Credit: ITV)

Her trip was meant to last three months, but there were worries it would be extended.

However Rachel has posted on Twitter showing she was filming for the ITV soap just this week.

Posting a picture of herself and on-screen son Sam, she captioned it: “Here’s my little @JudeRiordan on my shoulder today.

Read more: Coronation Street legend Johnny Briggs: Fans pay tribute as Mike Baldwin actor dies aged 85

“You can always lean on me – even if for now it’s two metres away – I love getting to work with you @itvcorrie, you’re doing such a brilliant job.”

Fans are overjoyed at the news of Rachel’s return.

One responded: “Marvellous… Hope you’re both enjoying your festive fortnight off.”

You can always lean on me – even if for now it’s two metres away.

A second commented: “I cannot wait to see you on screen again with him.”

Another added: “Aww, love you both on screen.”

Natasha is currently in London with Rachel Leskovic on a break (Credit: ITV)

Where did Natasha Blakeman go in Coronation Street?

Natasha had to leave Weatherfield after landing an opportunity to open a new hair salon.

She departed before Christmas to get the staff trained up.

At first, her son Sam was going to go with her – but then he ran away to his dad’s apartment. Sam tried to convince Nick to let him stay with him.

However, when Leanne ruled it out and Natasha said no, it looked like Sam had no option but to go.

Read more: Coronation Street fans disgusted as Simon Barlow tortures a teenage boy

But when he saw how much his son needed him, Nick opted to say yes.

He now lives in Natasha’s flat for the three months while she is in London.

And she will definitely be back – so could the former lovers reunite?

