Coronation Street legend Michael Le Vell is desperate to bring back Kevin Webster’s moustache – but bosses have banned it.

The actor has played Kevin for 37 years and is the second longest-serving male cast member after Bill Roache.

Michael Le Vell is desperate to have Kevin’s moustache back (Credit: ITV)

But even his longevity in the soap hasn’t given him the power to get his beloved facial hair back.

He reveals today how it made him a gay icon in the 80s but after it was shaved off – he lost all the adulation.

The 55-year-old told The Sun: “Everybody loved my moustache! I was booked up doing appearances at gay clubs throughout the country, from Land’s End to John O’Groats.

“I could go out six nights a week, having a great time, doing Q&As, signing autographs, having photos taken.”

He added: “I used to get loads of fan mail, and underpants sent in the post. But then, in the show, Stephanie Barnes shaved off Kevin’s ‘tache for a bet and it changed overnight — nobody would book me.”

He even begged bosses to let Kevin have it back but was gutted when they refused.

Michael added: “I have thought about growing it back many times. I even asked the Corrie bosses if we could do Movember but they said no. Gutted.”

Kevin doesn’t have a proper moustache anymore (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Michael Le Vell wants Kevin’s sister Debbie to stick around

However the actor will take centre stage next month as the soap hits its dramatic 60th anniversary plans.

Viewers are now aware that Kevin’s sister Debbie Webster is the mastermind behind a dramatic new plot to destroy the cobbles.

She is a property developer secretly buying up houses as well as business premises to redevelop into a high rise.

Debbie is secretly scheming against the residents of the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Actress Sue Devaney returned after 34 years to the role to play scheming Debbie, as well as returning for a stint this year.

But Michael admits he wants Debbie to be redeemed so Sue can stick around.

However, speaking recently Sue said: “Debbie thinks she’s doing everything for the good of everybody else.

“She thinks if she does this, it will make people’s lives better. She doesn’t do it from a place of, ‘Mwahaha, I’m going to destroy all of the houses in Corrie!’

“Because Debbie has come from that area, she thinks she’s now going to make it so much better than it is.

“I don’t think she realises the consequences for the people who’ve lived there for all their lives. She’s going in and ripping down an area.”

