Coronation Street’s Bill Roache claims he is ‘reversing the ageing process’

Coronation Street legend Bill Roache has claimed he is reversing the ageing process at 88.

The Ken Barlow actor has starred in the soap since the very first episode 60 years ago.

Corrie star Bill Roache says he feels younger than ever at 88 (Credit: Splash)

But he says despite his advancing years he feels younger than ever.

Speaking to The Sun, Bill said: “I’m getting younger every day. A lot of it is just belief.

“It’s a collective consciousness, ‘Oh I am too old for this’. It’s all in the mind. I wasn’t joking when I said I was getting younger every year.

“If you think positively, your cells will renew themselves all the time. If you go down, the renewal process will go down – if you stay up, the renewal process will go up.

Read more: Coronation Street: Mark Frost teases Ray Crosby’s downfall

“You don’t have to age as much as people think. I’m not, anyway.”

He added: “I feel like I’m in my fifties. Inside, I feel like I always did.”

The actor has long been a proponent of the power of positive thinking and previously spoke about wanting to remain on the soap long passed his 100th birthday.

Bill has been in the soap since the first episode in 1960 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

He said on Lorraine back in 2018: “I’m in the Guinness Book of Records.

“I’ve got the MBE for services to television. My goal now is to be the first centenarian still working in a serial.

“I think they want me as well. I’m very lucky to have the job. I really appreciate the job and I love it very much.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coronation Street (@coronationstreet) on Oct 8, 2020 at 4:30am PDT

Coronation Street’s Bill Roache to return to the cobbles in time for the 60th anniversary

Due to the pandemic, Bill is one of the older members of the Corrie cast not seen on screen in months.

But it was recently confirmed that he has resumed filming and will be back in time for December.

Read more: Coronation Street: Viewers fear ‘honour killing’ storyline for Asha Alahan and brother Aadi

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media in a Zoom press conference, he said: “Ken, Rita and Audrey will be back on screen in time for the 60th – and indeed in the 60th episodes themselves.

“That’s good news for everyone who loves the show as much as we all do.”

The soap later shared a picture of Bill filming with Rita actress Barbara Knox.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!