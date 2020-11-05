Coronation Street star Mark Frost has teased a potential downfall for his character Ray Crosby.

Currently Ray is planning to buy all the properties on the cobbles, so he can destroy the street and use it for a new development.

And it was revealed this week his accomplice is Kevin Webster’s sister, Debbie Webster.

Ray has been planning to destroy the street (Credit: ITV)

Elaborating on Debbie and Ray’s relationship, Ray actor Mark Frost told Inside Soap: “As often is the case with Ray, he likes to mix business with pleasure, so he and Debbie had a relationship in the past.

His own arrogance may also cause him trouble in the future.

“I think Debbie has the measure of Ray – she knows what a reprobate he is in terms of his relationship life and sexual life, but she’s prepared to sort of bypass that because he is a good businessman.”

Debbie is working with Ray (Credit: ITV)

Mark admitted that he believes Ray likes getting on over on people.

He added: “Every sale he can get is a big victory. Also, Ray enjoys the duplicitous nature of it – he likes the game, and as much as money is an issue, I think he enjoys getting one over on people as well.

Coronation Street: Ray’s potential downfall

However Mark also hinted Ray’s overconfidence could lead to his downfall.

He continued: “So I think there are people definitely out to get him. Abi is certainly out for vengeance, that’s kind of obvious – and Kevin’s none to pleased with Ray either.

Mark also hinted Ray’s overconfidence could lead to his downfall (Credit: ITV)

“But I think more and more people are beginning to become aware of just who he is – he’d slipped under the radar until now. His own arrogance may also cause him trouble in the future.”

