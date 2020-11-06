Corrie viewers fear 'honour killing stryline' for Asha and her brother Aadi
Coronation Street: Viewers fear ‘honour killing’ storyline for Asha Alahan and brother Aadi

Aadi has been jealous of Asha's relationship with Corey

By Paul Hirons

Coronation Street viewers are predicting an ‘honour killing’ storyline featuring Asha Alahan and her brother Aadi.

The teen has been becoming more and more independent.

Conversely, her twin brother Aadi has become controlling and resentful towards her.

Now viewers fear the worst in what would be a controversial twist in the soap.

Corrie viewers fear Asha honour killing storyline
Viewers fears for Asha (Credit: ITV)

What has Coronation Street’s Asha been up to?

Asha (played by actress Tanisha Gorey) was the victim of a naked photo leak earlier in the year after she took her top off during a video call with boyfriend Corey.

When father Dev found out he moved her out of her school to separate them.

But Aadi has been getting very agitated over her relationship with Corey, and the fact that all his dad’s attention is on Asha.

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Dev makes a shocking discovery about Asha?

The Sun reports that in one fan forum, a viewer said: “Just wondering if anyone else thinks that the Alahans are headed for an honour killing storyline?

“With Asha’s recent ‘behaviour’ (getting the pill and Dev overreacting and just being a normal teenager) and Aadi’s jealous reaction. Wonder if that’s where it’s leading.”

Corrie viewers fear Asha honour killing storyline
Aadi has been acting suspiciously (Credit: ITV)

How did the fans react to Asha and her storyline?

A second fan theorised: “If they did do that they wouldn’t have Dev as the killer, it would more than likely be Aadi.”

“Didn’t they sort of have a similar storyline with Rana, when she wanted to marry Kate?” a third asked.

“I think her mum was planning to kidnap her, not murder her though?”

Asha is part of a big storyline (Credit: ITV)

Big storyline teased for Asha

Corrie bosses teased a huge storyline involving the siblings last year.

“A huge story for next year, for which we lay the groundwork this year, involves the younger characters of Asha, Nina, Aadi and Kelly.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

“They’re going to be mixed up in a story that is incredibly hard-hitting and will have massive ramifications for Roy and for Abi.”

