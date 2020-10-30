Coronation Street spoilers reveal Dev makes accusations against Corey. But is he going to end up pushing Asha away?

Earlier this year, Asha was devastated when a private video she sent to Corey got sent around. However in recent weeks she has decided to forgive him.

In next week’s scenes Asha’s smitten with Corey and Aadi is unimpressed with his sister.

Asha’s smitten with Corey and Aadi is unimpressed (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street: Richard Hawley hints at shock exit for Johnny

When Corey makes a dig to Aadi about his lack of a girlfriend, Aadi is clearly hurt and heads off.

Later, Aadi reveals that Corey gave Asha a pair of trainers. He says to Dev that it’s obvious she must be having sex with him and Dev is horrified.

Coronation Street: Dev makes accusations against Corey

Dev persuades Aadi that they should have a day together. But when he learns Asha was seen coming out of the doctors, he confronts her.

Asha is horrified when Dev confronts Corey on the street and accuses him of pressuring Asha into underage sex.

Dev confronts Corey (Credit: ITV)

But as Dev’s busy having a go at Corey, he’s soon mortified to realise he missed his shopping trip with Aadi.

Aadi is clearly hurt that his dad forgot about their time together.

Later Asha and Aadi round on Dev and accuse him of treating them both like children.

Dev ends up going to his pal Tim, who advises him to stop treating the twins like babies and listen to what they have to say.

Dev soon heads home and admits to the twins that his parenting skills haven’t always been the best.

Corey suggests to Asha that now she’s on the pill that they should spend more quality time together (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street: Maureen Lipman reveals Evelyn is ‘dead scared’ to strip off

When they reveal to Dev that they hate Oakhill and want to return to Weatherfield High, he tells them he’ll put the wheels in motion for them to go back to their old school.

Later, Asha see Corey after dinner. He suggests that now she’s on the pill that they should spend more quality time together.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm. There’s an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

Have you been watching Coronation Street? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.