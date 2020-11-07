Coronation Street viewers have been left heartbroken for Nick Tilsley after he was banned from seeing stepson Oliver in the hospital.

The businessman has been by Oliver’s side all the way through his battle to stay alive.

Leanne was furious hearing what Nick Tilsley really thinks (Credit: ITV)

But with hope ebbing, Oliver’s mum Leanne Battersby has relied on Nick for support with all her decisions.

However last night she discovered that he didn’t support her in keeping Oliver alive no matter what.

After Simon found the advocate for Oliver’s dictaphone on the table, Leanne insisted they listen to her interviews.

And when she did she heard Gail telling her that Nick was too scared to tell Leanne that she was keeping Oliver alive for selfish reasons and that he had no quality of life.

At first Gail was willing to say she was lying and just thought it was what Nick felt, but he stepped in to tell the truth.

And Leanne was horrified and needed space.

Coronation Street’s Leanne turns on Nick Tilsley

Later he told her: “I’m sorry if I upset you. I only said what I said because I love him and sometimes we have to say the things that people don’t want to hear.

“I just wish I’d said it sooner.”

He added: “I know what’s going to happen in court – I know what it will do to you.

Leanne struggles to cope without Nick next week (Credit: ITV)

“Maybe it’s best to end it now on your terms. It can’t be easy having decisions about Oliver taken out of your hands.”

He added: “You need to know the truth – he’s going to die and nothing we or anyone can do will stop that.”

Oliver will not recover or leave hospital (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street heartbreak for Nick Tilsley as he’s banned from seeing Oliver

However Leanne ended things and stopped him seeing Oliver.

She said: “We? No, you’re not Oliver’s father Nick. You’re nothing to him. Because you’re nothing to me anymore, we don’t need you.”

Viewers were completely heartbroken for Nick.

“OMG can’t believe Leanne actually just said that seriously? Poor Nick #Corrie” said one.

A second said: “Poor Nick. Leanne doesn’t deserve him.”

A third said: “Oh Leanne that was some harsh words. Poor Nick has always stuck by her and treated Oliver like a son #coronationstreet #Corrie @itvcorrie”

