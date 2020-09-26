Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd and his neighbours are reportedly “on edge” after a gang raided a home near where they live.

Someone living close to the David Platt star was caught up in an ordeal that saw them forced to climb onto their roof to escape the yobs.

A gang reportedly raided the home of someone living near Jack P Shepherd (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Incident near Jack P Shepherd’s home with girlfriend Hanni

Jack shares his home with his girlfriend of three years, Hanni Treweek.

Neighbours felt shaken because of the incident, which took place on Thursday (September 24) night in Manchester.

However, one witness told The Sun: “It was terrifying. It has left everyone on edge. It’s just not something that we are used to seeing around here.

“Every area can have its problems but this area just hasn’t been like that until now and I don’t feel safe here anymore. I’ve got my young daughter to think of.”

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed the incident took place in a statement.

It reads: “Police were called at around 7.30pm on Thursday, September 24, to a report of an attempted burglary at a property in Manchester.

It has left everyone on edge.

“Unknown offenders attempted to gain entry to a property before leaving the scene. Emergency services attended and a man attended hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.”

ED! contacted Jack’s reps for comment.

Jack recently revealed his storyline changed as a result of another (Credit: ITV)

Jack reveals David Platt’s storyline changes

Recently, Jack revealed that his character David had a break from his usual angst on the cobbles.

Bosses switched up David’s reaction to wife Shona Ramsey’s brain injury and memory loss as a result of Daniel Osbourne’s storyline.

Jack explained on a virtual press day: “While David would usually take his anger out on his family and neighbours on the cobbles, show bosses wanted his journey to be different to Daniel’s.

“They wanted to go down a different route to how he’d normally react in that situation. Usually he’d go off the rails, but they didn’t want to do that.

“At the time, Daniel’s story was that he was getting upset, lashing out and being angry at different things.

“So they wanted David to do something different and turn into an adrenaline junkie.”

