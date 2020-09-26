Coronation Street spoilers have revealed Michael Bailey kidnaps Tianna. Will Grace Vickers ever forgive him?

In next week’s visit to the cobbles, Michael tells Ed that he intends to spend his sale bonus on something special for Grace and Tianna, telling them to be at No.3 at lunchtime.

He shows Ed the engagement ring he’s bought for Grace and get outs the champagne.

Grace arrives and is stunned when Michael drops to one knee and pops the question.

Grace tells Michael than she loves him but has something she needs to tell him. She announces that she and Tianna are going to be moving to Spain, leaving Michael dumbfounded.

Is he part of her moving plans?

Desperate to find Grace, Michael asks Tim for her address and heads out on a mission.

Later Ed is shocked when he opens the door to a frenzied Grace, who reveals Michael abducted Tianna from outside her house and that she has no option but to call the police.

Ed soon finds Michael in Victoria Gardens with the toddler and persuades him to come home.

Coronation Street: Michael kidnaps Tianna

But as they arrive at the house, a police officer shows up and arrests Michael on suspicion of child abduction.

At the police station, Michael is questioned for taking Tianna. He admits he was wrong to take her but he tells them he couldn’t bear the thought of losing his little girl.

Will the police be lenient with him, or could Michael be in big trouble?

Michael and Grace to move away?

Grace later tells Michael how sorry she is for all the hurt that she’s caused.

She insists that she loves him and suggests they should move to Spain together and start afresh.

But what will Michael say to her offer?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm, with an hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

