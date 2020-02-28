Coronation Street viewers disgusted as Geoff kills Yasmeen's beloved chicken Charlotte

Viewers of Coronation Street have been left disgusted after Geoff Metcalfe killed wife Yasmeen's beloved chicken, Charlotte Bronte.

For months, Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen as part of a coercive control storyline.

In tonight's episode (Friday February 28), Geoff was angry when Yasmeen hadn't started preparing his dinner, as she had been cleaning out the chicken coop.

Geoff has been controlling Yasmeen's money (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen later put her husband's meal on the table for him, but he was furious to see there was no meat and threw it in the bin.

Yasmeen told Geoff the reason there was no meat was because he hadn't given her enough money to buy any and she needed to stick to his budget.

A furious Geoff told Yasmeen he'd sort out dinner and sent her upstairs.

He took Charlotte from the chicken coop and later served a cooked chicken for him and Yasmeen to eat...

Geoff killed Charlotte the chicken (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen complimented how good it tasted and Geoff said: "Good. I thought she might be a bit dry, being an older bird. Well, at least she's fed us one last time. I'd like to raise a toast. To Charlotte!"

Realising Geoff had killed her favourite chicken, Yasmeen spat the food out and began crying before running out into the garden.

Yasmeen is horrified when she learns the truth (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were disgusted that Geoff would be so cruel as to kill something his wife loves so much.

Later, Yasmeen had a go at Geoff for killing Charlotte, but he managed to turn it around on Yasmeen.

Soon friend and neighbour Gail caught Yasmeen crying in the garden and asked what was wrong.

But Yasmeen told her she just had a cold.

Alya confronts Geoff next week! (Credit: ITV)

Unconvinced, Gail went to Yasmeen's granddaughter Alya, telling her about what she had seen.

Next week Alya will confront Geoff on why Yasmeen was so upset.

Is she finally going to find out what Geoff has been doing to Yasmeen?

