Coronation Street's Simon Gregson selling messages to fans for £30

Actor Simon Gregson, who plays Steve McDonald in Coronation Street, makes a little extra pocket money selling personalised messages to his fans.

Simon, 45, charges £30 for a special recording, but cannot mention the soap in the messages revealed The Sun Online.

Simon Gregson as Steve McDonald, with his onscreen daughter Emma (Credit: ITV)

The actor has been signed up by a company to offer the self-filmed video messages to his biggest fans via an online service.

I think my wife will find this video to be very special.

But, according to the website, Simon is "banned" from mentioning the soap meaning that Simon's fans can't receive a message connected to Corrie in any way.

In a warning posted on the website, it reads: "Simon cannot mention character names/locations etc from the TV programme that he is in!"

Simon's character Steve is a very popular one in Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

It continued: "Great as gifts for birthdays, Christmas, weddings, personal connections and much more. You can watch, download, share, and keep your video forever."

Subscribers are told that most videos are done within a few days to two weeks.

They are urged to include details such as interests, hobbies, hometown, birthday and age so that Simon can make the video "as interesting and personalised as possible".

Steve is in demand! (Credit: ITV)

Corrie fans seemed more than happy with their messages provided by Celeb VM - with or without the mention of his employer - with one gushing: "I appreciate this so much! I think my wife will find this video to be very special."

Another added: "Thank you so very much for the personal video! I was all smiles watching and listening to what Simon had to say. I love this idea and I hope that a lot more people get involved!

"A wonderful early birthday present to me!"

A third said: "Absolutely brilliant. She was so surprised when I put this on the main TV!! Thanks to Simon for doing this, fantastic and a quick turnaround from request to receiving the video!"

Steve sent his best wishes to Jo, celebrating her 35th birthday (Credit: Celeb VM)

"Simon you are an absolute gent, thanks for recording so quickly, you've definitely earned me some big time husband points!" said one more.

Other Coronation Street stars providing the videos include Chris Gascoyne, who plays Peter Barlow, and Charlie Lawson who plays Simon's on-screen dad Jim McDonald.

Former Corrie star Adam Rickitt, now in Hollyoaks, charges £25 for his videos, while Louis Emerick gets £30 a pop.

Singer Chesney Hawkes charges £75, I'm a Celeb star James Haskell charges £80 and former Hollyoaks star Paul Danan offers videos for £67.

