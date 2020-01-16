Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn shares stunning holiday pictures

Former Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn has jetted off for a well-earned break after a busy few months filming Sinead Osbourne's death and starring in panto.

Heading for some sunshine with her best friend, Lee Bennett, Katie admitted the rest was 'much needed'.

She shared a snap to Instagram of her looking stunning ready for a night out.

She captioned the snap: "First night on my jollies. Expect a lot of holiday spam... when I can be beefed #holiday #itsabouttime #muchneeded."

Fans were loving the pic - especially Katie's gorgeous outfit.

"I love this outfit!!!" exclaimed former co-star Lisa George, who plays Sinead's Aunt Beth.

Another added: "I love this outfit, where is it from?"

"Wow, you look beautiful, where is your outfit from?" queried a third.

A fourth simply said: "Outfit" followed by a series of fire emojis.

Katie left Coronation Street in October after Sinead passed away following a heartbreaking cancer battle.

First night on my jollies. Expect a lot of holiday spam.

Last week (Tuesday January 7) it was announced Katie had been shortlisted for a National Television Award for her portrayal of Sinead's final days.

Sinead tragically passed away last year (Credit: ITV)

Her first role since exiting the cobbles was in panto as Tinkerbell, but she was forced to miss the last week of shows after being rushed to hospital.

Katie told Lorraine host Lorraine Kelly what had really happened with her dramatic hospital dash.

"Basically I was feeling a bit under the weather, but I just powered through, didn't think about it," she said.

"I just thought 'right I have a cold' and we were doing three shows a day at one point.

Katie passed out (Credit: ITV)

"I loved every second of it but I was feeling a bit off and sick and hot and a bit stumbly and I thought 'this is really weird'. I just felt really spaced out.

"And then in between shows I fainted and then all of it is a bit of a blur. It was very dramatic.

"There was an ambulance, I don't remember that, I just remember waking up in A&E in my Tinkerbell costume."

She continued saying: "The doctor put it down to exhaustion and being ill and I actually had this virus and because I didn't have any rest I needed bed rest.

"So I had a couple of days bed rest and I was like 'right I really don't feel well still, something's off' so I went to my own doctor and he said 'you've had this virus you need to have one to two weeks bed rest'".

Katie asked the doctor if she could make a cameo in the show as she hated having time off, but she was told she needed to rest.

