Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn forced to pull out of Pantomime due to illness

Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn has been forced to pull out the Peter Pan Pantomime due to illness.

Katie announced on Twitter, she would not be playing Tinkerbell in the show's final week.

Absolutely gutted but on doctors advice I’ve had to take the final week out of panto as I’m unwell... I’ve loved my time as Tinkerbell in Peter Pan @ABPtheatreshows ❤️ I’m so sorry to everyone who has booked tickets..but you’ll still have a fab time with the rest of Peter Panto x — Katie McGlynn (@KatiexMcGlynn) January 2, 2020

She wrote: "Absolutely gutted but on doctor's advice I've had to take the final week out of panto as I'm unwell... I've loved my time as Tinkerbell in Peter Pan @ABPtheatreshows.

"I'm so sorry to everyone who has booked tickets... but you'll still have a fab time with the rest of Peter Panto x."

Katie's role in the panto was her first since leaving the ITV soap.

Katie played Sinead Osbourne, also known as Sinead Tinker, from 2013 until 2019.

Her character died last year as her cervical cancer had spread and unfortunately treatment was unable to help.

Sinead was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2018 whilst pregnant with her son Bertie, but she refused treatment as she didn't want to harm her baby.

Katie's alter ego Sinead died in October 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Although earlier in 2019 she was told her tumour shrunk and showed no signs of spreading, just months later she discovered a lump on her neck and it was later confirmed the cancer had spread.

She died in October as her husband Daniel read their son Bertie a story.

After her death Daniel struggled to cope without his wife, but eventually Bethany Platt made him see he needed to be there for his son.

