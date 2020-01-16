Coronation Street's Jack P. Shepherd shares pictures from wild 80s themed birthday party

Actor Jack P. Shepherd, who plays David Platt in Coronation Street, has shared pictures from his wild 80s themed birthday party.

Jack shared the pictures to his Instagram from the bash, which was attended by friends and Corrie co-stars.

In a group picture, Jack can be seen with co-stars Colson Smith, who plays Craig Tinker, Ben Price, who plays David's brother Nick Tilsley, Lucy Fallon, who plays David's niece Bethany Platt, Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Billy Mayhew and Julia Goulding, who plays David's wife Shona Ramsey.

Also in attendance was Jack's girlfriend Hanni.

Jack captioned the post: "What a time to be alive."

Friends and fans rushed to comment on the snaps.

Daniel wrote: "Excellent night dude! Happy birthday!"

Another friend, who attended the party, commented: "What a time indeed. Top night."

One fan wrote: "Happy birthday!"

Colson also shared some pictures from the event.

He captioned the post: "Last time in Funky Town for @jackpshepherd88 80s birthday #Fila."

Although Jack has been enjoying his birthday, his alter ego has not been having such a good time.

On Christmas Day, Shona was shot and although it was initially believed she was okay, she ended up in a coma, leaving David devastated.

Shona was shot on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

For weeks David has been in hospital by her side and after learning she still has brain activity, he made recordings from her work and of him and the children in order to bring her out of her coma.

In last night's episode of the soap (January 15 2020), Shona woke up but looked very confused and doctors warned David that she may not have her full memory.

Will Shona ever fully recover?

Shona recently woke up (Credit: ITV)

Fans know David has had plenty of heartbreak.

In 2016, his wife Kylie, mother of his children Max and Lily, was stabbed by Clayton Hibbs, who was later revealed to be Shona's son.

Will Shona be able to remember everything that happened and get back to normal, or will David face more heartbreak?

