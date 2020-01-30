Coronation Street fans beg Gemma Winter to be written out

Gemma Winter should be written out of Coronation Street as soon as possible, some soap fans have declared.

Viewers found the comedy character several decibels too loud on Wednesday night (January 29) and have begged the soap's bosses to get rid of her.

Gemma and Chesney with their quadruplets (Credit: ITV)

In recent scenes, Gemma and Chesney Brown saw the posters for their Freshco advertisement campaign for the first time, in which they posed with their four babies.

I fast forward her. Stupid storyline. Please please please write Gemma out.

Of course, the pair found fault with the pictures, which had photoshopped any resemblance to them away, and had even "de-gingered" famous red-head Chesney.

But fans found the scenes and Gemma's issues with the supermarket highly irritating, with one tweeting: "All Gemma does is scream. I fast forward her. Stupid storyline. Please please please write Gemma out. All she does is shout. The storyline is ridiculous."

All she does is scream. I fast forward her. Stupid storyline — Hoolley (@MorelandJo) January 29, 2020

.... OMGOODNESS I HAVE JUST TWEETED ABOUT THIS YES SHE'S TOTALLY VILE I THINK HER BROTHER IS OK BUT SHE'S JUST SHOUTING AND SCREAMING IT'S AWFUL FOR ANY VIEWER TO WATCH #Corrie @itvcorrie PLEASE GET RID OF GEMMA — Angelica Lee Official (@Angelic36969900) January 29, 2020

.... NOT BEING FUNNY BUT AS A MASSIVE SUPER FAN OF THE SHOW I JUST DON'T THINK GEMMA IS ANY GOOD SHE REALLY REALLY RUINS THE WHOLE SHOW WITH HER HIGH PITCHED SHOUGHTING AND REALLY CHAVVY WAYS😢😢😢😢 CHEZ IS JUST TO GOOD FOR HER AND HER MOTHER WAS VILE ALSO JUST BEING HONEST — Angelica Lee Official (@Angelic36969900) January 29, 2020

Yes — Pazzie (@Pazzie37) January 29, 2020

Good grief, you certainly made Gemma very annoying in this episode. Felt like putting cotton wool in my ears and turning the subtitles on. — Pazzie (@Pazzie37) January 29, 2020

I wish I could just press FORWARD.... every time Gemma speaks — J red (@Jred60940998) January 29, 2020

This storyline is running it's course surely? 🙄 — Sure, Jan-uary.gif 👱‍♀️ (@Chadderbox2018) January 29, 2020

Another said: "Gemma is totally vile. She's just shouting and screaming. It's awful for any viewer to watch. Corrie please get rid of Gemma. As a massive super fan of the show, I just don't think Gemma is any good. She really ruins the show with her high-pitched shouting and chavvy ways."

A third added: "Good grief, you certainly made Gemma very annoying in this episode. Felt like putting cotton wool in my ears and turning the subtitles on."

"Is anyone else fed up listening to Gemma's tantrums?" asked one more, and another said: "I wish I could just press FORWARD... Every time Gemma speaks."

We think Gemma Winter could give Gemma Collins a run in the diva stakes (Credit: ITV)

She does have some fans, though, with one defender writing: "A lot of viewers like her though, hence the [award] nominations she's had in the past.

"Whole point of a soap is a variety of characters and we won't all like the same ones but have to put up with that."

Spoilers tell us that there's a troubled few months ahead for Gemma and Chesney, when one of their quads is diagnosed as being deaf.

The new parents are already struggling with the pressure of bringing up four babies, plus Ches' son, Joseph, and this latest development will add extra stress to their already chaotic lives.

According to The Sun, medical tests will confirm their son, Aled, cannot hear.

