Coronation Street viewers 'sobbing' as Maria loses her baby

Viewers of Coronation Street were left 'sobbing' as Maria Connor had a miscarriage on Wednesday night.

In last night's episode of the soap (January 29 2020) the hairdresser was clearly not feeling well and on the school run, she saw Sarah and Ali.

Noticing something was wrong, they took her back home where Maria discovered she was bleeding.

Maria was devastated to find out her baby had died (Credit: ITV Hub)

Ali took her to the hospital where a scan revealed that sadly Maria had lost the baby.

Obviously heartbroken, Maria began to cry and viewers also started sobbing at the heartbreaking scenes.

:( Maria lost the baby I'm sobbing #Corrie — Johnathon (@soapwikijohn) January 30, 2020

Aww, Maria😥 Losing a child is one of the hardest things you can ever go through if not the hardest. 😭😭😭 #Corrie — Ĵuαŋі© (@Juani983) January 29, 2020

Poor Maria, heartbreaking stuff😭💔 well done @itvcorrie for raising awareness on Vaccinations & Miscarriage👏🏾 @realsamia was fantastic tonight 👏🏾 #Corrie — Alicia (@xxAlicia89) January 29, 2020

Aw I feel so bad for Gary and Maria 💔 #Corrie — Carolanne (@Haleb_4_ever) January 29, 2020

I actually feel sorry for Maria, I want to give her a hug @realsamia 😭😭😭😭😭😢😢😢😢😢 #Corrie — Nick (@NiickBoii) January 29, 2020

My heart broke for Maria tonight aww #Corrie xx — Michelle💕 (@mishybabez_) January 29, 2020

After receiving the news, Ali noticed Maria was coughing and after examining her, he was clearly concerned.

A doctor confirmed she had Koplik spots which is an early indication of measles.

My heart broke for Maria tonight.

Ali told her that this was likely to have caused her to lose her baby.

Ali spotted Maria had signs of measles (Credit: ITV Hub)

Later, Maria told her boyfriend Gary, who had just come back from visiting his son Zack in Bristol, about their baby.

Viewers know Daniel Osbourne's son Bertie has measles as Daniel failed to take his son back to the doctors for his vaccinations.

The day before Bertie was rushed into hospital, Maria gave the tot a cuddle and noticed he felt very hot.

Baby Bertie is currently in hospital with measles (Credit: ITV)

In Friday's episode (January 31 2020), the penny drops that Daniel is inadvertently to blame and Gary is livid.

Daniel is devastated that his actions have caused so much harm.

Gary will confront Daniel and let him know how he blames him for Maria's loss, but everyone knows Gary has a dark side...

Could Daniel be in danger from criminal Gary?

