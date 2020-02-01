Coronation Street fans excited for Alina Pop's return

Fans of Coronation Street are excited for Alina Pop's return to the cobbles.

Alina actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is coming back to the show and posted a picture in her Corrie dressing room on Twitter.

Alongside the picture, she tweeted: "No place I'd rather be #corrie #alina."

Fans rushed to comment to tell Ruxandra they can't wait for her alter ego to return.

One wrote: "Huzzah! We were worrying that little cameo at Christmas was a one off."

A second tweeted: "And no place we'd rather you be, Ruxandra! I look forward to another return for lovely #Alina."

A third commented: "Great news. Welcome back."

Recently Ruxandra confirmed Alina would be returning to Weatherfield and teased a love triangle between Alina, her ex-boyfriend Seb Franklin and Seb's current girlfriend Emma Brooker.

Seb met Alina last year (Credit: ITV)

Alina was first introduced last year when Seb met her at a nail salon he was doing jobs for.

He soon became suspicious of Alina's behaviour and realised her boss Rachel and Rachel's husband Nikolai were human traffickers.

After the police busted them, Alina made the decision to go to Romania to be with her family, leaving Seb heartbroken.

Alina was living in the back of the salon (Credit: ITV)

However, just before Christmas she returned to see Seb, but Emma's half-sister Amy lied telling her Seb and Emma were engaged.

Amy later confessed to Emma what she had done and Emma told Seb, but he decided to stay with Emma.

Seb is now in a relationship with Emma (Credit: ITV)

However with Alina returning, is their relationship about to get complicated?

Will Seb realise his heart lies elsewhere? Or are he and Emma for keeps?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

