Former Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote is 'happier than ever'

Georgia May Foote, who played Katy Armstrong in Coronation Street is feeling "happier" than ever.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star - who has been open about her mental health struggles in the past - is "proud" of herself after getting "through the hardest times".

Posting a purple heart emoji on social media, she tweeted: "I literally couldn't feel happier or have a fuller heart than I do right now.

I literally couldn't feel happier or have a fuller heart than i do right now. So many exciting things happening. The best friends, family and family in law ever. The best partner ever. It's so true you have to get through the hardest times for the good. I am proud of myself 💜 — Georgia May Foote (@georgiafoote) January 30, 2020

"So many exciting things happening. The best friends, family and family in law ever. The best partner ever.

"It's so true you have to get through the hardest times for the good. I am proud of myself (sic)"

Georgia previously admitted she felt "very depressed" after an "abusive" relationship.

View this post on Instagram Before a game of bingo broke me 🤯 A post shared by Georgia May Foote (@georgiamay112) on Aug 4, 2019 at 11:41am PDT

She said she was helped by NHS service Healthy Minds - which offers support and treatment to people experiencing symptoms such as difficulty sleeping, low mood, stress, worry or anxiety, feelings of low self worth or panic attacks - based in her home town of Bury, north west England.

She said: "In 2018 I came home from London. I came out of a very awful break up through an abusive relationship.

"I came out thinking very lowly of myself. I got very depressed, I questioned everything about myself, about life, about my career, about my friends and my family.

"I felt very lonely and was having panic attacks all the time.

"There was a time when I thought I generally can't do this. It was hurting me inside.

"I was always a bit sceptical, but I'm telling you, I might not have been here without that service, alongside my friends and family, being open and talking about it."

And in July last year, the 28-year-old actress revealed had treated herself to a spa day after a "particularly tough" struggle with anxiety.

She wrote: "My brain is going to explode. I know I have always been open about my anxiety but this week has been particularly tough.

"So I scooped myself up and went to my fave place @titanic_spa all by myself for some me time.

"I've finished another book, had a massage, eaten good, and completely relaxed.

"Look after yourself guys always, self care and self love is very important. If you can't get away to do this then give yourself a spa day at home (sic)."

