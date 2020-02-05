The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Coronation Street's Shelley King reveals why Yasmeen stays with Geoff

He is abusive towards her

Shelley King hopes her Coronation Street story helps women in controlling relationships to not "feel alone".

The 64-year-old actress - who has played Yasmeen Metcalfe on the cobbles since 2014 - has opened up as her character continues to be emotionally abused by her husband Geoff (Ian Bartholomew).

She said she has been approached by a number of people who have said they know someone who has been affected by similar issues.

Yasmeen has been terrified of her husband for some time (Credit: ITV)

Shelley said: "She is like so many women of my age, she finds herself alone and with a charming man who walked into her life and began to take care of her.

"He knows how to talk to women, how to make them feel good.

"He was attracted to Audrey Roberts but she has too many people around her that might have stood in the way, Alya is all Yasmeen has and she is caught up in her own life.

"Yasmeen was the clever choice for Geoff."

Yasmeen only has Alya and Geoff has isolated them from each other (Credit: ITV)

The actress continued: "Many women have approached me and said they know someone, or they are someone, who has had this happen to them.

"Watching the storyline allows them some sort of recognition and they don't feel isolated and to talk about it. Hopefully it gives them a reference point and they don't feel alone any more."

In upcoming scenes, Yasmeen gives serious thought to the future of her marriage to Geoff.

Geoff locked Yasmeen in a box (Credit: ITV)

Shelley has met a "survivor of coercive control" with similar experiences to her Corrie alter ego.

The soap star added: "She was enthralled by this charming man and felt a necessity to make a marriage work, due to feelings of abandonment similar to Yasmeen after her ex's affair.

"Often, the protagonist of coercion chooses somebody who appears to be stronger than themselves because they are in need of protection, so there is a duality of dependency. Then they will try and take that strength away."

With Yasmeen so damaged by both ex-husband Sharif and current husband Geoff, will she find the strength to get away?

