Coronation Street viewers slam Weatherfield Police as they fail to search Jade's loft

Viewers of Coronation Street have slammed the Weatherfield Police after they failed to search Jade's loft when looking for missing Hope Stape.

For months, Jade has been plotting to get custody of her half-sister Hope, but when her plan to get the little girl taken away from her mum Fiz fell through, Jade booked tickets to France so she could run away with Hope.

In last night's episode of the soap (January 22 2020) Fiz and Tyrone discovered Hope was gone from her bed and immediately suspected Jade had taken her.

Police didn't search Jade's attic (Credit: ITV Hub)

The police paid Jade a visit and asked to look around her home, which she agreed to.

As they searched, Jade looked suspiciously at the entrance to the attic, but officers failed to go up there and inspect.

Later, Fiz broke into Jade's home suspecting Hope was in the loft, but when she went up there, her daughter was nowhere to be seen.

Fiz found ferry tickets and Hope's passport in Jade's loft (Credit: ITV Hub)

Read More: Coronation Street fans admit they HATE Geoff Metcalfe more than serial killer Pat Phelan

However Fiz did find a bag with one-way tickets to France and Hope's passport.

Viewers were quick to slam the Weatherfield police for not looking in Jade's loft.

Obviously the weatherfield police don't search lofts then #Corrie — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) January 23, 2020

#Corrie My Dad pointed out that the police would've looked in the attic. I definitely think he's right. Should've been looking everywhere when a kid's gone missing. — Robbie Rowe (@zandook) January 22, 2020

the police didn't even bother looking in the loft.... FFS #Corrie — Man in the Pub- Mike (@Pub_Bloke) January 22, 2020

As if the police wouldn't have checked the loft for Hope! #corrie — TaniaWren (@TaniaWren) January 22, 2020

#Corrie can't believe police didn't check the loft. Disappointed 😞 — LovetoKop (@KopLoveto) January 22, 2020

One of the first places any police officer with brains would search is the loft 🙄 #Corrie — Dee (@skehina) January 22, 2020

@itvcorrie #Corrie Don't believe any police would be stupid enough not to search in the loft. — elizabeth scott 🇬🇧 (@suzysasha) January 22, 2020

not fiz doing the police’s job for them, think pc fiz needs recruiting #corrie — liv (@cxrlaconnor) January 22, 2020

As if the police wouldn't check the loft #corrie #coronationstreet — Ian (@elocnai123) January 22, 2020

How do the police not even think of checking the loft? #Corrie — Lesley ☕️ (@tvshowsandtea) January 22, 2020

How to hide a body, just stick it in the attic, police will never look there. #corrie — jfield03 (@jfield03) January 22, 2020

However, the police may not have had a warrant to do a full search of the premises.

As if the police wouldn't check the loft.

It was later proved that Jade didn't have anything to do with Hope's disappearance.

The little girl had run away from home and went to the cemetery where her dad, John Stape, who is also Jade's father, is buried.

Jade found Hope by their dad's grave (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Jade decided to do the right thing and took Hope back home to Tyrone and the little girl was taken to hospital.

However, Jade decided to wait in the house and when Fiz returned, the teacher tried to explain that she found Hope and brought her home.

But Fiz saw red and ended up hitting her over the head with a chopping board, leaving Jade unconscious and blood coming from her wound.

Fiz attacked Jade (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street fans wonder if script writers have forgotten about Simon Barlow

Will she survive?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!