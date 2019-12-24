Coronation Street fans fear Rita will be eaten by the cat as she's trapped under tree

Fans of Coronation Street fear that Rita Tanner will be eaten by the cat she's taking care of, as she is trapped under a Christmas tree.
Viewers know Rita has been struggling with loneliness over the past few weeks as her friends are spending time with their families over the festive season.
Although the Street fave originally planned to go up to Scotland to be with Emily, she had to cancel due to illness.
Unable to return to work as her boss Brian had hired Gail Platt to work over Christmas, Rita has found herself bored and feeling lonely.
In last night's episode of the soap (December 23 2019), her friend Gemma came over and Rita introduced her to Mrs Mcelroy's cat, Arthur.
Gemma told Rita she was having a Christmas tree brought over for her and would help her decorate it later.
But with four newborn babies, Gemma had her hands full.
I hope that cat doesn't eat Rita.
Seeing how busy Gemma was with her children, Rita told her not to worry about coming over and told her she would be spending Christmas away with her friend Mavis, when in reality she would be spending it alone in her flat with the cat.
Later disaster struck after Rita decorated her tree. When she got onto a step to fix an issue, the tree came tumbling down onto her.
Although Gemma was going to go round to give her a Christmas present, Chesney pointed out Rita must've left as the lights in her flat were out.
Fans were worried no one would come to Rita's aid as they think she's away... and that Arthur the cat will end up eating her.
With everyone thinking Rita is away, will someone come to her rescue?
Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.
