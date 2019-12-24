Coronation Street fans fear Rita will be eaten by the cat as she's trapped under tree

Fans of Coronation Street fear that Rita Tanner will be eaten by the cat she's taking care of, as she is trapped under a Christmas tree.

Viewers know Rita has been struggling with loneliness over the past few weeks as her friends are spending time with their families over the festive season.

Although the Street fave originally planned to go up to Scotland to be with Emily, she had to cancel due to illness.

Rita has been feeling lonely over the last few weeks (Credit: ITV)

Unable to return to work as her boss Brian had hired Gail Platt to work over Christmas, Rita has found herself bored and feeling lonely.

In last night's episode of the soap (December 23 2019), her friend Gemma came over and Rita introduced her to Mrs Mcelroy's cat, Arthur.

Gemma told Rita she was having a Christmas tree brought over for her and would help her decorate it later.

Rita is looking after a cat (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

But with four newborn babies, Gemma had her hands full.

I hope that cat doesn't eat Rita.

Seeing how busy Gemma was with her children, Rita told her not to worry about coming over and told her she would be spending Christmas away with her friend Mavis, when in reality she would be spending it alone in her flat with the cat.

Later disaster struck after Rita decorated her tree. When she got onto a step to fix an issue, the tree came tumbling down onto her.

Rita's Christmas tree fell on her leaving her trapped (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Although Gemma was going to go round to give her a Christmas present, Chesney pointed out Rita must've left as the lights in her flat were out.

Fans were worried no one would come to Rita's aid as they think she's away... and that Arthur the cat will end up eating her.

Arthur the cat is so going to eat Rita. The greedy monkey. It is a very cute cat, wonder if its Barbara Knox's cat? #corrie pic.twitter.com/nrq4r7m3g5 — Lewis Pringle 🎄☃️ (@lewispringle) December 23, 2019

If Rita’s cat ends up eating her on god I’m gonna go SCREAM #Corrie — emily (@emilythepea) December 23, 2019

I hope the cat doesn’t eat Rita #Corrie — George (@George_McKinlay) December 23, 2019

Rita’s gonna die and her cat is gonna eat her face 😱 #festive #corrie #coronationstreet — 𝓢𝓽𝓮𝓿𝓮𝓷 𝓖𝓵𝓪𝓷𝓼𝓫𝓮𝓻𝓰 (@zofi_foreshaw) December 23, 2019

Poor Rita, let's hope somebody finds her soon because the cat might start getting hungry #Corrie — PennG0VQY (@BrixhamUK) December 23, 2019

With everyone thinking Rita is away, will someone come to her rescue?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

