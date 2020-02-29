Coronation Street confirms Shona is back as Julia Goulding returns to filming

Coronation Street has confirmed Shona Platt is back on the cobbles.

Actress Julia Goulding revealed her post-maternity leave return on the soap's Twitter account today with a sweet video.

Jumping into shot with her Corrie filming coat on, an excited Julia said: "Hi everyone you may be wondering why I'm wearing my Coronation Street warm coat.

"It's because Shona's back!"

The star has taken just four months off on her maternity leave after welcoming her first child with husband Ben Silver.

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Craig Tinker rocked by secret health battle?

Julia gave birth to their son Franklin Wolf Silver on November 30, announcing it a week later on Instagram.

She posted a touching picture of her on the day writing: "Thank you to the lovely couple in the park who took this picture for us.

"Taken as I was in early labour on my due date. The next day Ben and I welcomed our baby son into the world. Franklin Wolf Silver born on 30/11/19. He’s changed our lives for the better in every way. I feel like I’ve known him my whole life."

While Julia was off on maternity leave the soap had gone to the unusual step of keeping Shona at the forefront of storylines.

The cafe assistant is currently residing in a specialist memory clinic in Leeds after suffering a brain injury when she was shot in the gun fight at Christmas between Derek and Gary Windass.

She has no memory of her family - but husband David has been visiting her multiple times per week in the hopes of jogging it and being able to welcome her home.

Read more: Coronation Street viewers disgusted as Geoff kills Yasmeen's beloved chicken Charlotte

Shona was even seen last month in a specially pre-recorded scene showing her at the clinic - though she didn't speak.

And now it seems she will be back as early as April with the soap filming scenes six to eight weeks ahead of broadcast.

Viewers were overjoyed at the news with one replying to Corrie: "Imagine loving your job that much you’re back within weeks of giving birth!! So happy to see her back soon!"

Are you happy Shona's back? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!