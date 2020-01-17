Andy Whyment shares pics of his kids in I'm A Celeb outfits as they raise money for Australia

Andy Whyment, who plays Kirk Sutherland in Coronation Street has shared pictures of his kids in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here outfits as they raise money for Australia relief.

The actor posted the pictures to his Instagram account.

He captioned the post: "Australia Day at the kids' school raising money to send over because of the bush fires.

"Hollie is made up because she's got my bottle from I'm A Celeb, Tom on the other hand is fuming because the tassels from the hat keep whacking him in the face.

"Let's hope they raise a decent amount of money today though as it's horrible what's happening in Australia with the fires."

Family and friends rushed to comment on the post.

A family member wrote: "Aww you both look brill. Hope you do well. Love you."

Andy's I'm A Celeb co-star and Radio 1 presenter Adele Roberts commented: "Love this! Have a great day Tom and Hollie."

Andy came in second in the 2019 series (Credit: YouTube/ I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here)

Andy was part of the show's 2019 series, joining the show a couple of days after the original line-up.

The actor was in the jungle alongside different celebrities including former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa, former Olympian and American TV reality star Caitlyn Jenner, and Capital FM breakfast host Roman Kemp.

Andy came in second as Jacqueline was crowned Queen of the Jungle.

He returned back to work at Corrie shortly after coming home.

Andy has played Kirk for nearly 20 years (Credit: ITV)

Andy joined Coronation Street in 2000 and his character Kirk is married to Beth Sutherland.

Currently Lisa George, who plays Beth, is competing in Dancing On Ice.

Have you been watching Lisa on the show?

